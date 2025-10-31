Thousands Unite in Erbil for 12th International Marathon, a Celebration of Sport and Resilience

Erbil hosts its 12th International Marathon, a symbol of peace and unity, with thousands of local and international runners participating in three different races.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The wide boulevards of Erbil once again throbbed with the rhythmic pounding of thousands of running shoes as the capital of the Kurdistan Region hosted its twelfth annual International Marathon on Friday, a vibrant and large-scale celebration of sport, unity, and resilience.

Runners from across Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world gathered under the city's autumn sky, transforming its streets into a moving river of humanity and reaffirming the event's status as a premier international sporting competition and a powerful symbol of peace in the heart of the Middle East.

Erbil holds the unique distinction of being the only city in Iraq to host an international marathon of this scale and consistency, an event that has become a cornerstone of its cultural and athletic calendar.

This year, the marathon was organized into three distinct races, catering to a wide spectrum of participants, from elite, world-class athletes to families and children, ensuring that the day was an inclusive celebration for the entire community.

A Test of Endurance on the Capital's Ring Road

The day's main event, the grueling 42-kilometer full marathon, began early in the morning, adhering to global standards for long-distance running. This race is a true test of endurance, reserved for seasoned athletes and experienced marathoners.

Approximately 400 competitors, including several well-known figures at both the local and international level, took on the formidable challenge.

The course for the full marathon was laid out on the city's iconic 60-meter ring road, requiring the elite runners to complete four full circuits of the bustling thoroughfare, a demanding route that tests both physical stamina and mental fortitude.

Alongside the main race, two other events unfolded, each with its own unique character and purpose. A 12-kilometer race also took place, offering a significant but more accessible challenge for a broader range of runners.

This race involved a single lap of the 60-meter street, allowing participants to experience the energy and excitement of a major road race without the full commitment of a marathon.

Finally, a 2-kilometer race was held, designed primarily as a fun run for children and families. This shorter, more relaxed event is a beloved part of the marathon, embodying the spirit of community and encouraging people of all ages and fitness levels to participate.

It transforms the day from a purely athletic competition into a city-wide festival of health, well-being, and collective joy, with parents running alongside their children and friends jogging together in a shared experience of celebration.

More Than Just a Race: A Symbol of Peace and Coexistence

The Erbil International Marathon is far more than just a sporting event; it is, as its organizers state on their official website, a "symbol of peace, resilience, and unity."

First established in 2011, the marathon was founded with the visionary goal of using the universal language of sport to "foster peace and coexistence among different ethnic and religious groups in Iraq."

Over the past twelve years, it has grown from a local initiative into an internationally recognized event, attracting professional athletes and running enthusiasts from around the globe and reinforcing Erbil’s reputation as a city that embraces culture, diversity, and international cooperation.

The race route itself is a curated journey through the heart of Erbil, taking runners past some of the city's most iconic landmarks.

The course showcases the ancient and the modern, from the majestic Erbil Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited settlements, to the lush green landscapes of Sami Abdulrahman Park, one of the largest urban parks in the Middle East. This thoughtful design transforms the race into a running tour of the city's rich history and its vibrant contemporary development.

A Platform for Important Causes

Over the years, the marathon has also evolved into a powerful platform for raising public awareness about a variety of important social and environmental issues.

As Kurdistan24 reported on the 11th edition of the marathon in December 2024, a primary intention of that event was to "raise awareness about preserving a clean environment in the city of Erbil." By dedicating the race to a specific theme each year, the organizers leverage the high public profile of the event to promote positive social change and civic responsibility.

Abdulsattar Younis, head of the Erbil Marathon Organization, noted during last year's event that the marathon consistently draws athletes and enthusiasts from across Iraq, making it a truly national event.

The 2024 marathon, which was delayed to December due to the Kurdistan Region's elections, saw 500 participants compete in a 21-kilometer half-marathon, with cash prizes for the top finishers and medals for all participants, further cementing its status as a professionally organized and highly anticipated competition.

As the thousands of runners in this twelfth edition crossed the finish line—some elite athletes breaking personal records, others families celebrating a shared accomplishment—the event once again fulfilled its multi-faceted mission.

It provided a stage for athletic excellence, a platform for promoting important causes, and, most significantly, a vibrant and joyful demonstration of the peace, unity, and indomitable spirit that define the capital of the Kurdistan Region.