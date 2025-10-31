British and Iranian Runners Claim Top Marathon Titles in Erbil as Kurdish Athletes Shine

British and Iranian athletes won the 42k race at the 12th Erbil International Marathon, while Kurdish runners, including women from Meriwan and Akre, shone in the 12k.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a thrilling display of international athleticism and local pride, a British runner and an Iranian woman claimed the top honors in the grueling 42-kilometer race at the twelfth Erbil International Marathon on Friday, while Kurdish athletes dominated the podium in the popular 12-kilometer event, painting a vivid picture of a global competition deeply rooted in the heart of Kurdistan.

The wide boulevards of the capital throbbed with the rhythmic pounding of thousands of running shoes as athletes and enthusiasts from across the region and the world transformed the city's streets into a moving river of humanity, celebrating not only individual endurance but the collective resilience and unity that the annual event has come to symbolize.

The marathon, now in its twelfth year, has cemented its status as a premier international sporting event and a cornerstone of the Kurdistan Region's cultural calendar.

As Kurdistan24 previously reported, Erbil holds the unique distinction of being the only city in all of Iraq to host an international marathon of this scale and consistency. This year's edition continued that proud tradition, organizing the day into three distinct races to ensure an inclusive and celebratory atmosphere for everyone, from elite, world-class athletes pushing the limits of human endurance to families and children jogging together in a shared expression of community and joy.

A British Victory on the Capital's Ring Road

The day's main event, the formidable 42-kilometer full marathon, began early in the morning, adhering to global standards for long-distance running.

This race is the ultimate test of endurance, reserved for approximately 400 seasoned athletes and experienced marathoners who had registered for the challenge. The demanding course was laid out on the city's iconic 60-meter ring road, requiring the elite runners to complete four full circuits of the bustling thoroughfare.

In a display of remarkable stamina and speed, it was British athlete Henry Hart who conquered the course, crossing the finish line with an impressive time of two hours and thirty minutes to claim first place. His victory underscored the marathon's growing international profile and its ability to attract high-caliber athletes from abroad.

The podium for the men's 42-kilometer race reflected the event's diverse and competitive field.

Following Hart, Mohammed Jaafar, an athlete from Eastern Kurdistan, secured a hard-fought second place, bringing a strong regional presence to the top tier of the competition. He was joined by Jory Kinzy from the Netherlands, who took third place, further highlighting the international flavor of the elite race.

The competition for the top spots was fierce, with the fourth to sixth places being secured by a mix of international and regional runners, including Jonsi from Britain, Hamid Mahdavi from Iran, Will Marshall from Britain, and Abdullah Samri from Iraq, showcasing the depth of talent that had gathered in Erbil.

In a special recognition of local excellence, Revin Mahmoud, a prominent and respected athlete in Kurdistan's track and field community, was honored as the highest-placing Kurdish runner in the 42-kilometer marathon, finishing in sixth place overall.

For his outstanding performance, he was awarded a special prize, a gesture that celebrated his dedication and ensured that the achievements of the region's own top athletes were given a place of honor amidst the international winners.

Kurdish Athletes Dominate the 12-Kilometer Race

While the full marathon was a showcase of international talent, the 12-kilometer race was a powerful demonstration of the strength and depth of Kurdish and regional athletes. The race, which involved a single, fast-paced lap of the 60-meter street, drew a large and enthusiastic field of competitors.

In the men's division, it was Yahya Ibrahim, a young athlete from the town of Kalar, who sprinted to victory, claiming the first-place title in a proud moment for the Kurdistan Region.

The podium was a reflection of the close ties and friendly rivalries within the broader region, with Hassan Azizi from Iran taking second place and Aqil Yabri from Iraq securing third. Sasan Rozhan and Ayman Naaman rounded out the top five, finishing in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

The women's 12-kilometer race, however, became one of the day's most inspiring stories, with Kurdish women delivering a stunning and dominant performance.

Bushra Rauf, a talented athlete from the city of Meriwan in Eastern Kurdistan, crossed the finish line first, her victory a triumphant moment celebrated with particular enthusiasm by the crowd.

In a powerful display of Kurdish athletic prowess, she was followed closely by Rana Barakat from the town of Akre in the Kurdistan Region, who secured second place. Their one-two finish was a poignant symbol of a shared Kurdish identity that transcends modern political borders.

The podium was completed by Amal Khdr, a famous and highly respected athlete from the city of Kirkuk, who won third place.

Her presence on the podium, alongside runners from Marivan and Akre, created a powerful image of Kurdistani unity and a celebration of the athletic achievements of women from across the region's diverse and historic heartlands.

An International Champion in the Women's Marathon

In the elite women's 42-kilometer marathon, the international spirit of the day was once again on display.

Mehrzad Najjar, a formidable female athlete from Iran, demonstrated exceptional endurance and determination to win the first-place title, cementing her status as a top competitor in the region's long-distance running scene.

Her victory, alongside Henry Hart's in the men's race, ensured that the premier titles of the day were claimed by international athletes, a testament to the Erbil Marathon's high level of competition.

More Than Just a Race: A Symbol of Peace and Unity

As the thousands of participants, from the elite champions to the families completing the 2-kilometer fun run, crossed their respective finish lines, the twelfth Erbil International Marathon once again fulfilled its multi-faceted and deeply significant mission.

It is an event that, according to its organizers, has always been envisioned as more than just a race. First established in 2011 with the goal of using sport to "foster peace and coexistence among different ethnic and religious groups in Iraq," it has grown over the past twelve years into a powerful "symbol of peace, resilience, and unity."

This mission is woven into the very fabric of the event, from its inclusive multi-race format to its thoughtfully designed course, which takes runners on a journey through the city's most iconic landmarks.

The route serves as a running tour of Erbil's unique identity, showcasing the ancient and the modern, from the majestic, millennia-old Erbil Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to the sprawling green sanctuary of Sami Abdulrahman Park.

Over the years, the marathon has also evolved into a powerful platform for raising public awareness about important social and environmental issues. As Kurdistan24 reported on the 11th edition of the marathon, a primary intention of that event was to promote the preservation of a clean environment in Erbil.

By dedicating the race to a specific theme each year, organizers leverage its high public profile to promote positive social change.

As the medals were awarded and the streets of Erbil returned to their normal rhythm, the twelfth International Marathon left behind more than just a list of winners. It left a renewed sense of community, a vibrant showcase of international friendship, and a powerful, enduring message about the peace, unity, and indomitable spirit that continue to define the capital of the Kurdistan Region.