President Barzani visits Peshmerga frontlines, discusses political situation

The visit included an inspection of the forces’ living conditions and a meeting with high-ranking officers and commanders amid a comprehensive reform of the Peshmerga ministry.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani on Friday visited the frontlines of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces to observe their conditions and provide necessary clarifications on the current political situation.

During the visit, President Barzani was briefed on the living conditions and general situation of the Peshmerga units. He later held a meeting with a number of high-ranking officers and commanders, where he offered essential insights into the latest political developments.

The visit occurs as the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs advances a wide-ranging reform and unification plan. On Sep. 5, 2025, the ministry announced that the process of unifying the Peshmerga forces had reached its final stages.

The comprehensive reform plan, which is backed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and supported by the Global Coalition against ISIS, aims to bring all Peshmerga units under a single, professional command structure. According to the ministry, seven unified divisions have already been formed, with four more set to be activated soon.

The infantry training for these new divisions has been completed, with only administrative procedures remaining before they are fully integrated under the ministry’s authority. The unification method was reshaped in 2023, consolidating several brigades into a single division to improve command, control, and organizational efficiency.

Maj. Gen. Osman Mohammed, the Director of Media and National Awareness at the Peshmerga, previously told Kurdistan 24 that each completed division will be assigned a dedicated advisory team. He added that they will undergo specialized training on leadership, control, and intelligence systems.

Mohammed further underlined that the efforts of the 70th and 80th units have been “pivotal” in the transfer, organization, and consolidation process, describing their cooperation as essential for the success of the reform.

Unifying the Peshmerga remains a top priority for the Kurdistan Region’s leadership. The initiative enjoys the full backing of the KRG and is supported militarily, and financially, by the United States and coalition partners.

Military expert Wafa Mohammed described the reform as a “strategic step in the interest of all sides and the people of Kurdistan,” affirming that it will strengthen the Region’s national position and stability.

President Barzani’s visit to the frontlines underscores the leadership’s continued focus on the morale and preparedness of the Peshmerga. It also highlights the significance of keeping the armed forces informed of political developments during a critical period of internal transformation aimed at creating a more modern and unified national force.