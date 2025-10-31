DEMYC President Hails Kurdistan 24 as "Trusted Platform" on 10th Anniversary

DEMYC President Javier Hurtado Mira congratulated Kurdistan 24 on its 10th anniversary, calling the channel "a trusted platform for professionalism and credible journalism." He praised its role in covering Kurdish issues.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — Javier Hurtado Mira, Chairman of the Democrat Youth Community of Europe (DEMYC), congratulated Kurdistan 24 on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, describing the channel as “a trusted platform for professionalism and credible journalism.”

In an official message issued, Mira extended his “sincere congratulations to Kurdistan 24 on its 10th anniversary,” commending the channel’s decade-long dedication to accurate reporting and high journalistic standards.

“Kurdistan 24 has become a trusted platform for professionalism and credible journalism, and I have been honored to join several of your live interviews over the years,” Mira said.

“I wish your entire team continued success and further achievements in the decade ahead.”

The DEMYC president signed his message as “Javier, DEMYC President,” underscoring his organization’s long-standing partnership with Kurdish youth and media institutions.

In a previous interview with Kurdistan 24, Javier Hurtado Mira had called for global recognition of the Kurdish genocide, speaking on the sidelines of the Fifth International Scientific Conference on the Kurdish Genocide at the University of Duhok.

Mira, who has visited the Kurdistan Region five times and served as an observer during the 2017 independence referendum, emphasized that remembrance and academic cooperation are essential tools to ensure justice and prevent future atrocities.

“It is very important to organize such gatherings annually to remember all the victims of the Kurdish genocide,” Mira said. “These events allow academics and politicians from different backgrounds to come together in search of truth and justice. For Europeans like me, it is crucial to commemorate the victims and to ensure such tragedies never happen again — especially in a world that once looked away.”

He added that the participation of international figures in Duhok reflects growing recognition of the Kurdish experience and the importance of documenting crimes committed during the Anfal Campaign and other genocidal operations.

“Only through education, shared experience, and collaboration can we prevent new genocides,” he said. “It happened with the Armenians, it happened in Africa, and it happened to the Kurdish people in the 1980s and 1990s. The only way forward is by sharing knowledge, promoting peace studies, and working together with the United Nations and academic institutions.”

Mira highlighted the vital role of Kurdish youth in carrying the legacy of remembrance forward, noting that DEMYC has cooperated with Kurdish youth organizations for over a decade through academic exchanges and political training programs.

“The more international attention the Kurdish case receives, the easier it will be to stop such crimes from happening again,” he said. “The Kurdish people deserve a peaceful future, and the sooner they can govern their own institutions and shape their destiny, the better for everyone.”

Founded in 1964, the Democrat Youth Community of Europe (DEMYC) is the oldest Centre-right youth political organization in Europe, representing the youth wings of Christian democratic, conservative, and like-minded parties across the continent.

With 45 national organizations from 33 countries and over one million affiliates, DEMYC aims to strengthen cooperation among European youth movements and contribute to building a united and democratic Europe.

In 1973, DEMYC was granted consultative status at the Council of Europe and has since represented its members in the European Youth Centers and the European Youth Foundation. It is also a full member of the European Youth Forum, promoting youth interests before the European Union, the Council of Europe, and the United Nations.