PM Barzani Steps In to Save Sulaimani’s Newroz SC from Collapse

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has donated 450 million dinars to the financially struggling Newroz Sports Club, a key representative of Sulaimani in the Iraq Stars League.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has extended a 450 million dinar lifeline to Sulaimani’s Newroz Sports Club, one of the city’s most prominent teams, after months of financial turmoil left it unable to pay players and staff.

The aid, delivered through the Prime Minister’s office, comes as the club faced mounting debt and the prospect of collapse in the Iraq Stars League.

This direct assistance is being framed not just as a bailout for a single club but as a powerful reaffirmation of the Prime Minister's and the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) broader commitment to supporting sports and athletes across the entirety of the Kurdistan Region.

The stated goal of the support is to ensure that clubs like Newroz have the stability and resources they need to "represent the Kurdistan Region at a high level," a principle that has been a consistent theme of the Ninth Cabinet's engagement with the sports sector.

A Club in Crisis and a Community's Plea

Newroz Sports Club, the proud representative of the city of Sulaimani in Iraq's premier football league, has been navigating a period of severe distress.

For several months, the club has been mired in a "deep and long-term financial crisis" that has had a direct and debilitating impact on its performance and morale.

The most immediate and critical problem has been the club's inability to meet its most basic financial obligation: paying the salaries of its players and technical staff. This delay in payments had reportedly stretched, at times, to 50 days or even two full months, creating an untenable situation for the athletes and coaches who are the lifeblood of the organization.

The crisis reached a heart-wrenching public crescendo when the head of the club's fan association, in a moment of raw desperation, made a tearful plea for help. This emotional appeal did not go unheard; it sparked an immediate and widespread reaction across the community.

Political figures, celebrated artists, and prominent business people responded, announcing a campaign to collect aid and rally support for the struggling club. The fan's tearful plea had successfully transformed a private club's crisis into a public cause, highlighting the deep connection between the team and the city it represents.

It was in this atmosphere of community mobilization and public concern that the Prime Minister's office stepped in.

The 450 million dinar donation is a direct and substantial answer to that plea, an injection of capital designed to immediately stabilize the club's finances, settle its outstanding salary obligations, and allow the team to refocus its energy on the pitch, free from the crushing weight of financial uncertainty.

A Consistent Pattern of High-Level Support for Sports

Prime Minister Barzani's intervention on behalf of Newroz Club is not an isolated act of generosity but is entirely consistent with a broader, long-standing pattern of high-level support for sports and athletic achievement that has been a hallmark of his administration.

Throughout his tenure, the Prime Minister has consistently used his platform to celebrate, encourage, and financially support athletes and sporting institutions, viewing their success as a source of national pride and a vital component of a healthy, dynamic society.

This commitment has been on prominent display at numerous major sporting events. In July, when Duhok SC and Zakho SC faced off in a historic all-Kurdistan final of the Iraq Cup, Prime Minister Barzani was quick to congratulate both teams, declaring that regardless of the final score, "the important thing is that Kurdistan was victorious."

His message framed the athletic contest as a collective achievement for the entire nation, a celebration of the region's growing dominance in the sport.

Similarly, in April, when Duhok SC achieved a landmark triumph by winning the AGCFF Gulf Club Champions League—becoming the first Kurdish club ever to lift the prestigious title—the Prime Minister was physically present at the final.

He personally participated in the awarding ceremony, presenting medals to the players and celebrating alongside the victorious team. His subsequent message on social media captured the national significance of the moment: "This great victory is a source of pride for us," he wrote, wishing continued success to all sports clubs across the Kurdistan Region.

This support extends beyond the high-profile world of football. In August, the Prime Minister publicly celebrated the success of the region's volleyball clubs, extending his "warmest congratulations" to Sanharib Club in Duhok, Akad in Ankawa, and Qaraqush/Bakhdida for securing the top three places in the national Iraqi volleyball championships.

In his statement, he explicitly reaffirmed his government's "support for athletes and sports institutions across Kurdistan," emphasizing the importance of fostering talent.

The KRG's Ninth Cabinet has increasingly invested in sports infrastructure and youth development programs, viewing them as crucial for promoting physical education, social cohesion, and regional pride.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth, along with local authorities, has launched numerous campaigns to encourage participation in organized sports, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas, with the aim of strengthening communities and identifying talent that can represent Kurdistan and Iraq on the international stage.

A Global Stage for Kurdistan

Beyond supporting local and national competitions, Prime Minister Barzani's government has also actively worked to position the Kurdistan Region as a capable and welcoming host for major international sporting events.

A groundbreaking example of this was the hosting of the Women’s Minifootball World Cup in Erbil in September. The Prime Minister attended the final match, where Egypt defeated Brazil, capping off a tournament that brought teams from six different continents to the Kurdish capital.

The successful hosting of the event was seen as a milestone, showcasing the region's ability to organize global competitions in a secure and stable environment. Muhammad Dosari, head of the International Minifootball Federation, praised the tournament's success, stating, "The peace and stability of the region were key factors in bringing the tournament to the Kurdistan Region."

This achievement was a direct reflection of the KRG's efforts to promote the Kurdistan Region as a hub for international cultural and sporting events, a strategy that not only enhances the region's global image but also contributes to its tourism and economy.

The tournament also aligned with the government's ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and empower women, with sports seen as a vital space for their participation and visibility.

It is within this consistent and multifaceted context of celebrating victories, fostering grassroots development, and attracting global events that the Prime Minister's financial intervention for the Newroz Club should be understood.

It is a targeted application of a broader principle: that the health and success of the Kurdistan Region's sporting sector is a matter of national importance. The 450 million dinar donation is an investment in the athletes of Sulaimani, in the pride of the city, and in the overall strength and competitiveness of Kurdish sports on the national stage.

As Newroz Club works to overcome its recent difficulties, it now does so with the firm and tangible backing of a government that has repeatedly demonstrated its belief in the power of sport to unite, inspire, and elevate the nation.