FIFPRO Raises Safety Concerns for Iranian Women’s Soccer Team After Asian Cup Exit

FIFPRO expressed concern for the Iranian women’s soccer team, saying, “The reality at the moment is that we're unable to get in touch with the players. That's incredibly concerning.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Global players’ union FIFPRO expressed serious concern on Monday for the safety and welfare of the Iranian women’s national soccer team, following the squad’s elimination from the Asian Cup in Australia and reports that players faced public and media criticism at home for their conduct during the tournament, Reuters reported.

The team was ousted from the competition on Sunday after a 2-0 loss to the Philippines at the Gold Coast Stadium in Queensland. During the tournament, the squad drew attention after remaining silent during Iran’s national anthem prior to its opening match against South Korea, a decision that triggered criticism from state media. An Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting commentator described the gesture as the “pinnacle of dishonour” and called for harsher measures against what he termed “traitors during wartime,” according to Reuters.

FIFPRO President for Asia and Oceania, Beau Busch, told Reuters that the union had been unable to contact the players since the tournament and was deeply concerned about their safety. “The reality at the moment is that we're unable to get in touch with the players. That's incredibly concerning. That's not a new thing. That's really been since the repression really dialled up in February, January,” he said, noting that the union is working to ensure protection for the team in coordination with FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and the Australian government.

Busch indicated that some players may seek asylum in Australia, while others could wish to return to Iran. “There may be players that want to return. There may be some players within the group that would like to seek asylum and would like to stay in Australia for longer,” he said, stressing that the union’s priority is to safeguard the athletes and provide them agency over their next steps, Reuters reported.

In addition to official concerns, public support has emerged in Australia, where more than 66,000 people signed a petition urging the government to ensure that the Iranian players do not return home while “credible fears for their safety remain,” Reuters reported. Fans at the Gold Coast Stadium also demonstrated support during matches, waving pre-1979 Iranian flags, booing the national anthem, and chanting “Save our girls!” as the team coach attempted to leave the stadium after the match against the Philippines.

Iranian coach Marziyeh Jafari told Reuters that the players were eager to return home. “We are very impatiently waiting to return,” she said during a post-match press conference. However, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has left much of the region’s airspace closed, complicating travel arrangements for the team.

Australian authorities, while acknowledging the public concerns, have maintained that individual asylum applications cannot be discussed for privacy reasons. Matt Thistlethwaite, assistant minister for foreign affairs and trade, told Reuters that any player seeking to remain in Australia would need to meet established visa conditions. “Anyone that seeks to come to Australia or applies for a visa obviously must meet the conditions, but I can't go into the specifics of details,” he said.

The players’ decision to remain silent during the anthem has been linked to broader concerns about repression and government oversight in Iran. Reuters reported that when the team sang the anthem and saluted in a subsequent match against Australia, there were fears among human rights campaigners that they had been coerced by government minders.

FIFPRO said it is applying pressure on football governing bodies and the Australian government to ensure that the athletes are safe and have the ability to determine their next steps without coercion. “We're really concerned about the players, but our responsibility right now is to do everything within our power to try and make sure that they're safe,” Busch said, Reuters reported.

The situation has drawn international attention, highlighting the intersection of sports, human rights, and geopolitical tensions. The team’s campaign coincided with escalating hostilities in the region, including recent U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, which have affected broader perceptions of security for Iranian nationals abroad, Reuters reported.

FIFPRO’s statement and the public demonstrations at Gold Coast Stadium reflect heightened awareness and concern for the players’ well-being. Officials emphasized that the focus remains on ensuring the athletes are protected during their stay in Australia and have the ability to make voluntary decisions regarding their future.

The Iranian women’s soccer team now faces uncertainty over travel back to Iran amid both public scrutiny and ongoing regional conflict. FIFPRO and associated organizations continue to coordinate efforts to monitor their safety and provide avenues for voluntary protection, including possible asylum options in Australia, Reuters reported.