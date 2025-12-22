Trump Appoints Louisiana Governor as U.S. Special Envoy to Greenland, Sparking Diplomatic Backlash

Denmark summons U.S. ambassador as tensions rise over Washington’s renewed interest in the Arctic territory.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States’ special envoy to Greenland, a move that has reignited diplomatic tensions with Denmark and drawn sharp criticism from Greenlandic and European officials.

Trump, who returned to office in January, said Landry would advance U.S. strategic interests in Greenland, a vast Arctic territory that is formally part of the Kingdom of Denmark but enjoys broad self-rule.

The president has repeatedly argued that the island is vital to U.S. national security, reviving earlier controversial remarks in which he said the United States “needed” Greenland and openly expressed interest in acquiring it.

“I am pleased to announce that I am appointing the GREAT Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland,” Trump said in a social media post.

“Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country’s Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World.”

Landry welcomed the appointment, describing it as an honor to serve Trump, and initially framed the role as helping to “make Greenland a part of the United States,” before clarifying that the envoy position would not interfere with his responsibilities as Louisiana’s governor.

Greenlandic leaders and Danish officials have repeatedly rejected any suggestion that the territory could be sold or annexed. Greenland’s government, backed by Copenhagen, has stressed that the island’s future can only be decided by its own people.

Public opinion strongly reflects that stance: a January poll published by the Greenlandic daily Sermitsiaq found that 85 percent of residents opposed becoming part of the United States, while only six percent supported the idea.

Denmark reacted angrily to Trump’s latest announcement. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said on Monday that Copenhagen would summon the U.S. ambassador for an explanation, calling the appointment and accompanying statements “totally unacceptable.”

“I am deeply angered by the appointment and the statement,” Rasmussen told Denmark’s TV2, adding that the foreign ministry would formally raise the issue with Washington in the coming days.

The dispute unfolds against a backdrop of growing geopolitical competition in the Arctic. Greenland has gained increasing strategic importance as climate change accelerates ice melt, opening new shipping routes and access to untapped natural resources, including rare earth minerals critical to advanced technologies and defense industries.

The island already hosts the U.S. Pituffik Space Base, a key element of America’s missile warning and space surveillance network.

Greenland, the world’s largest island outside the continental category and a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has been experiencing heightened political activity in recent months.

The island recently held national elections and has seen public demonstrations calling for greater autonomy from Copenhagen, developments that have unfolded as President Donald Trump renewed his interest in bringing the territory under U.S. control.

International media outlets have dispatched journalists and photographers to cities including Nuuk and Ilulissat to document public sentiment, local political dynamics, and Greenland’s evolving debate over independence.

According to the Associated Press, the party that won the March 11 elections is a pro-business group advocating a gradual approach to independence and has rejected Trump’s overtures.

Tensions escalated further at the end of March when U.S. Vice President JD Vance made an uninvited visit to Greenland. Originally planned as a multi-town tour, the trip was widely criticized as provocative and was ultimately shortened to a one-day visit limited to the U.S. military base following strong reactions in Greenland, Denmark, and across Europe.

Economically, Greenland remains heavily dependent on Denmark, receiving subsidies equivalent to roughly one-fifth of its gross domestic product, with fishing forming the backbone of its local economy.

While Greenland manages most domestic affairs, Copenhagen retains control over foreign policy, defense, monetary policy, and judicial matters.

Observers say Trump’s appointment of a special envoy signals a renewed and more assertive U.S. approach to the Arctic, one that could strain relations with close allies even as Washington seeks to counter growing Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

For Denmark and Greenland, however, the message remains unchanged: the Arctic island is not for sale, and its sovereignty is not up for negotiation.