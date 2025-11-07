Israel Condemns Turkish Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu, Calls Move a Political Stunt

Israel condemns Turkish arrest warrants for PM Netanyahu and senior officials, calling it a "PR stunt" by Erdogan. FM Gideon Sa'ar stated Türkiye's judiciary is a tool for silencing political rivals, firmly rejecting the genocide allegations.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israel on Friday strongly condemned Türkiye’s decision to issue arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several senior officials in his government, describing the move as a politically motivated act rather than a legitimate legal measure.

The reaction followed the announcement by the Istanbul Criminal Court, which said it had issued 37 arrest warrants accusing Israeli officials of genocide and crimes against humanity committed during the war in Gaza. Among those named were Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, alongside Netanyahu.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar denounced the move on X, saying:

“The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office — which, as recalled, recently orchestrated the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul merely for daring to run against Erdoğan — has now issued ‘arrest warrants’ for Israeli leaders and senior officials. In Erdoğan’s Türkiye, the judiciary has long since become a tool for silencing political rivals and detaining journalists, judges, and mayors. Israel firmly rejects, with contempt, the latest PR stunt by the tyrant Erdoğan.”

The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office - which, as recalled, recently orchestrated the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul merely for daring to run against Erdoğan - has now issued “arrest warrants” for Israeli leaders and senior officials.



In Erdoğan’s Turkey, the judiciary has long… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 7, 2025

In its statement, the Istanbul prosecutor’s office said Israel had carried out “systematic genocide” in Gaza, claiming that thousands of civilians, including women and children, were killed and that large parts of the enclave had been rendered uninhabitable.

The office also referenced the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, built by Türkiye and bombed by Israel in March, as part of the investigation into alleged war crimes. While the full list of 37 names was not made public, Turkish authorities confirmed that all are senior Israeli officials.

Sa’ar’s comments reflect Israel’s belief that the warrants are part of a political maneuver by Ankara, rather than a genuine effort to pursue justice.

Avigdor Lieberman, head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, said the decision shows “why Türkiye must not have any role in Gaza — directly or indirectly.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated his firm opposition to any Turkish military or political presence in Gaza, telling reserve officers earlier this week:

“There will be no Turkish forces in the Gaza Strip.”

Tensions between Ankara and Tel Aviv have intensified since Türkiye joined South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last year. The new warrants mark another flashpoint in the already fraught relationship, as Ankara positions itself as a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights.

The development also comes amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, reached on October 10 under U.S. President Donald Trump’s regional peace plan, following two years of devastating conflict.

A Deepening Diplomatic Rift

For Türkiye, the move is portrayed as a moral and legal obligation to hold Israeli officials accountable for the war in Gaza. For Israel, it represents a politicized attack intended to undermine its leadership and international standing.

While both countries have maintained channels of communication in recent years, the latest escalation underscores how deeply divided they remain over the Gaza conflict and broader regional politics.

As the ceasefire continues to hold tenuously, the legal confrontation between Ankara and Tel Aviv adds a new layer of diplomatic tension — one that could reshape the already fragile balance of relations in the region.