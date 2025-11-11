KDP VP Nechirvan Barzani Congratulates Party on "Historical Victory” in Iraqi Elections

“This victory is a triumph for all of Kurdistan and Iraq, and it is a source of joy and pride for all of us,” he said.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Vice President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday congratulated KDP President Masoud Barzani, party members, and supporters after the party secured more than one million votes in the sixth session of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, according to preliminary results.

In a statement, Nechirvan Barzani described the outcome as a “great and historic victory,” praising the role of KDP supporters, cadres, and families of martyrs in achieving the milestone.

“This victory is a triumph for all of Kurdistan and Iraq, and it is a source of joy and pride for all of us,” he said.

Barzani expressed gratitude to all those who worked to ensure the party’s success at the polls, noting that the strong voter turnout in support of the KDP would bolster the party’s presence in Baghdad.

“Our loyal supporters have strengthened the party and made its voice in Baghdad bolder and more effective in implementing the constitution and consolidating federalism,” he stated.

The KDP Vice President reaffirmed the party’s commitment to serving the people of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq under the guidance of President Masoud Barzani. He emphasized that the KDP would continue to work to protect the rights of all components and contribute to building a “brighter future” for the country.

General voting for the sixth session of the Iraqi parliament began at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and continued until 6:00 p.m. across all Iraqi and Kurdistan Region provinces.

The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Tuesday that voter turnout in the general parliamentary elections had exceeded 55 percent, marking a significant rise compared to previous years.

According to the IHEC, the figure is based on data collected from the majority of polling stations across the country. More than 12 million Iraqis cast ballots out of over 21 million eligible voters.

This year’s elections feature 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists, with a total of 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing for seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

This vote was held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.