KDP Wins Two Parliamentary Seats in Wasit and Khanaqin, Strengthening Kurdish Representation

Following the sixth round of the Iraqi parliamentary elections held on November 11, KDP candidates Haider Ali Mohammed (Wasit province) and Nazk Ahmad Mohammed (Khanaqin district) officially won seats in the Iraqi Parliament.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Shakhawan Abdullah, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) Central Committee, announced on Thursday that the party has secured two seats in the Iraqi parliamentary elections — one in Wasit province and another in Khanaqin district.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Abdullah said the KDP had pledged to ensure Kurdish representation in Khanaqin, Sadiyah, Jalawla, Mandali, Qara Tapa, and Sharaban, as well as within the party’s 15th branch in Khanaqin. He noted that this achievement fulfills the party’s commitment to restoring the rights of Feyli Kurds and returning them to their rightful political place within the KDP.

Abdullah revealed that President Masoud Barzani had personally supported this initiative and even cast his vote for the Feyli Kurdish candidate, reaffirming his long-standing dedication to the rights and representation of the Feyli community.

In closing, Abdullah extended his gratitude to the leadership and members of the KDP’s Baghdad Organizational Bureau, as well as the 5th and 15th branches in Baghdad and Khanaqin, for their efforts in securing this electoral success. He congratulated the Kurdish people and the KDP’s one million supporters on what he described as a “significant victory” for Kurdish representation and unity in Iraq.

The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Wednesday the preliminary results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, showing the KDP in the lead across the provinces of Erbil, Duhok, and Nineveh.

According to the IHEC, voter turnout in these provinces was among the highest in the country, reflecting strong participation in the electoral process. Overall, the KDP received 1,099,826 votes in both the special and general elections across Iraq.

The preliminary results reaffirm the KDP’s strong electoral presence in the Kurdistan Region and parts of northern Iraq. More than 12 million Iraqis cast ballots on Tuesday out of over 21 million eligible voters.