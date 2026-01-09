US Welcomes Temporary Ceasefire in Aleppo, Calls for Extended Calm and Dialogue

US Special Envoy to Syria Ambassador Tom Barrack expressed appreciation for all parties involved in achieving the truce, including the Syrian government, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), local authorities, and community leaders.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States on Friday welcomed a temporary ceasefire reached in Aleppo’s Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsud neighborhoods, describing it as a critical step toward de-escalation and renewed dialogue amid ongoing tensions in the city.

In a statement, US Special Envoy to Syria Ambassador Tom Barrack expressed appreciation for all parties involved in achieving the truce, including the Syrian government, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), local authorities, and community leaders. He said the pause in fighting reflected “restraint and goodwill” and offered hope for a more lasting calm in the coming days.

“The United States warmly welcomes the temporary ceasefire achieved last night,” Barrack said, adding that Washington is working intensively to extend the truce beyond its initial deadline of 9 a.m. and to preserve the spirit of understanding that enabled it.

Barrack noted that the ceasefire could serve as a foundation for broader dialogue and cooperation, emphasizing that Syria’s diverse communities and neighboring countries share a common interest in security, inclusion, and lasting peace. While acknowledging that challenges remain, he stressed that cooperation offers a clearer path forward than confrontation.

Also, in a statement issued on Thursday by US Special Envoy to Syria Ambassador Tom Barrack, Washington emphasized that safeguarding civilian lives must take precedence over all other considerations amid rising tensions in the city.

On Thursday, SDF’s internal security forces, known as Asayish, announced they had repelled a large-scale land and air assault launched by the Syrian Arab Army against Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh. According to Asayish, the offensive followed three consecutive days of heavy shelling using tanks and BM-21 Grad missiles and involved more than 60 tanks and armored vehicles, thousands of fighters, and support from suicide drones.

Asayish said security forces mounted strong resistance on the Ashrafiyeh front, inflicting significant losses on the attackers, including the destruction of a tank and five military vehicles, the downing of seven suicide drones, and dozens of casualties, ultimately forcing the attacking forces to retreat. The forces described the assault as lacking any legal or military justification and held the Syrian government responsible for the escalation and its consequences for civilians, adding they remain on high alert to counter any further attempts to seize populated areas by force.