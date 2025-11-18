PM Masrour Barzani: 'Next Iraqi Government Must Uphold the Constitution and Guarantee Kurdistan Region’s Rights'

KRG premier highlights MEPS 2025’s strategic importance, outlines KDP’s conditions for joining Baghdad’s next cabinet, and urges public support for Zakho SC’s FIFA-nominated fans.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday reaffirmed that the next Iraqi federal government must fully implement the constitution and ensure the Kurdistan Region’s financial and constitutional rights. His remarks came during a press briefing responding to questions from Kurdistan24’s Iman Darbas on the sidelines of the sixth Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2025) in Duhok.

Barzani stressed that convening MEPS just days after Iraq’s sixth parliamentary elections underscores both the weight of the forum and Duhok’s growing role as a regional hub for political dialogue.

He noted that numerous senior officials from Iraq and the federal government were attending the conference, adding that discussions on forming the next Iraqi cabinet were already underway among political actors.

Regarding the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) conditions for participating in the upcoming federal government, Barzani said these conditions focus squarely on Baghdad’s commitment to implementing the constitution—particularly articles guaranteeing the Kurdistan Region’s rights, powers, and financial entitlements.

“Our main criterion,” he said, “is the government’s agenda and whether it commits to constitutional implementation and securing the Kurdistan Region’s rightful entitlements. This will determine how and to what extent we support the next federal cabinet.”

Barzani expressed hope that the incoming Iraqi government would pursue its work more firmly within the constitutional framework.

“The constitution is the foundation of any real partnership, balance, and consensus,” he said. “We expect these principles to be respected.”

Addressing the formation of the next Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) cabinet, the prime minister acknowledged ongoing political differences but emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue.

“There are varying positions,” he said, “but we prefer to continue negotiations so we can reach a broad-based government that addresses the needs and demands of all the people of Kurdistan—one that is credible, stable, and effective.”

In a message to the Kurdish public, Barzani called on citizens to support Zakho SC’s devoted fanbase, which has been nominated by FIFA for the Best Fans Award 2025.

He praised the supporters for their humanitarian initiative last season and expressed hope that the global recognition would become a source of pride for the Kurdistan Region.

MEPS has, in recent years, emerged as one of the Middle East’s most important platforms for addressing political, security, economic, and governance challenges. Organized annually at the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok province, in the Kurdistan Region, the forum attracts heads of state, prime ministers, ministers, diplomats, global experts, policymakers, academics, and business leaders from around the world.

The conference is known for its open, in-depth discussions on regional stability, counterterrorism coordination, economic diversification, climate challenges, energy transitions, and the future of partnerships across the Middle East.

It also serves as a critical venue for examining Iraq’s evolving political dynamics and the Kurdistan Region’s role as a reliable and stabilizing partner.

Beyond its diplomatic impact, MEPS has become a major vehicle for enhancing the Kurdistan Region’s global profile. By consistently convening high-level leaders and experts, the forum showcases Kurdistan as a secure, open, and dynamic environment capable of hosting world-class policy discussions, while simultaneously promoting investment opportunities and cultural visibility.

As MEPS Forum 2025 continues through Nov. 19, participants are expected to explore new avenues for cooperation in security, economic integration, post-conflict stabilization, and regional development — reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s central role in shaping future dialogues across the Middle East.