President Barzani Meets Iraq’s Chief Justice at MEPS 2025, Calls for Constitutional Respect in Post-Election Phase

Meeting in Duhok highlights smooth parliamentary elections and stresses adherence to constitutional pathways for forming Iraq’s next government.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday met with Iraq’s Chief Justice and head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, in Duhok province, as part of high-level engagements on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2025), where the two leaders discussed the country’s post-election phase and the constitutional steps ahead.

According to a statement by Barzani Headquarters, the meeting underscored the success of Iraq’s parliamentary elections, which were held earlier this month under stable and peaceful conditions.

Both sides welcomed the smooth conduct of the vote, describing it as an important indicator of public confidence and institutional maturity.

Justice Zaidan emphasized Iraq’s commitment to constitutional procedures governing the convening of the new parliament and the formation of the next federal government.

He reiterated that the judiciary remains responsible for safeguarding the integrity of these processes and ensuring that all political actors adhere to the legal framework.

In a broader discussion, President Barzani and the Chief Justice reviewed the current political landscape in Iraq and the wider region, including the challenges ahead for governance, stability, and inter-party dialogue.

Both sides stressed the need for political forces to approach the coming period with responsibility and respect for constitutional norms.

MEPS has, in recent years, emerged as one of the Middle East’s most important platforms for addressing political, security, economic, and governance challenges. Organized annually at the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok province, in the Kurdistan Region, the forum attracts heads of state, prime ministers, ministers, diplomats, global experts, policymakers, academics, and business leaders from around the world.

The conference is known for its open, in-depth discussions on regional stability, counterterrorism coordination, economic diversification, climate challenges, energy transitions, and the future of partnerships across the Middle East.

It also serves as a critical venue for examining Iraq’s evolving political dynamics and the Kurdistan Region’s role as a reliable and stabilizing partner.

Beyond its diplomatic impact, MEPS has become a major vehicle for enhancing the Kurdistan Region’s global profile. By consistently convening high-level leaders and experts, the forum showcases Kurdistan as a secure, open, and dynamic environment capable of hosting world-class policy discussions, while simultaneously promoting investment opportunities and cultural visibility.

As MEPS Forum 2025 continues through Nov. 19, participants are expected to explore new avenues for cooperation in security, economic integration, post-conflict stabilization, and regional development — reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s central role in shaping future dialogues across the Middle East.