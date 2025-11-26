Civil Defense Works to Contain Khor Mor Blaze as KRG Halts Gas Exports After Drone Attack

According to Hawzhin Jamal, a Kurdistan24 correspondent reporting from the scene, civil defense teams have managed to contain part of the blaze, though the fire continues to burn in a sensitive and high-risk area of the site.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Efforts to extinguish the fire at the Khor Mor gas field are ongoing after a series of drone attacks struck the facility late Wednesday, forcing a complete shutdown of operations and gas production.

According to Hawzhin Jamal, a Kurdistan24 correspondent reporting from the scene, civil defense teams have managed to contain part of the blaze, though the fire continues to burn in a sensitive and high-risk area of the site. A specialized team has been deployed to fully control the situation and is expected to extinguish the remaining flames in the coming hours.

Multiple individuals were injured in the attack and have been transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment, Jamal reported.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Thursday that it has suspended gas exports to power plants across the Kurdistan Region due to the incident.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani strongly condemned the overnight drone attack, urging the federal government in Baghdad to identify and prosecute those responsible. He emphasized that repeated assaults on vital energy infrastructure cannot be tolerated and called on international partners to support efforts to prevent future attacks.

The Khor Mor gas field, located in Sulaimani province, has been targeted numerous times in recent months, raising concerns about the security of strategic energy installations and the broader impact on electricity production in the Kurdistan Region.