Iraqi Security Media Cell: Khor Mor Gas Field Attacked, No Casualties Reported

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Thursday that the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaimani province was attacked late Wednesday night, causing a fire in one of its main tanks but resulting in no human casualties.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. and was described as a “dangerous terrorist act” targeting Iraq’s economic interests and aiming to disrupt efforts to strengthen economic stability.

According to the statement, the attack will negatively affect the electricity supply system, particularly in Erbil and Sulaimani provinces, as the gas field is a vital source of energy for the region.

The Security Media Cell condemned the assault and vowed that those responsible will face “firm legal measures,” stressing that perpetrators of such “treacherous and cowardly acts” will be held accountable.

Security teams and field specialists continue to assess the damage and work to restore operations at the site.