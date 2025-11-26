Top KRG Official Blames ‘Terrorists on Federal Payroll’ for Khor Mor Attack, Urges US to Approve Anti-Drone Purchases

“The usual terrorists on the federal government’s payroll have once again attacked our critical Khor Mor gas field, leading to blackouts in neighbourhoods across the Kurdistan Region,” he said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A senior official from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Thursday accused groups “on the federal government’s payroll” of carrying out the latest attack on the Khor Mor gas field, warning that the strike has caused power outages across the Kurdistan Region and disrupted electricity exports to the rest of Iraq.

Aziz Ahmad, Deputy Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, said in a statement that the attack has once again targeted one of the region’s most vital energy installations.

“The usual terrorists on the federal government’s payroll have once again attacked our critical Khor Mor gas field, leading to blackouts in neighbourhoods across the Kurdistan Region,” he said.

He added that electricity transfers from the Kurdistan Region to other parts of Iraq — amounting to roughly 10 percent of the country’s total power generation — had also come to a halt as a result of the incident.

Ahmad sharply criticized Baghdad’s response to repeated assaults on the gas facility and urged Washington to authorize the KRG to procure air-defense systems.

“How many attacks must happen before the US government simply allows the KRG to purchase kinetic anti-drone equipment for us to defend our skies and critical infrastructure? The Iraqi government isn’t interested,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Barzani strongly condemned the overnight drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaimani province, calling on the federal government in Baghdad to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent further assaults on vital energy infrastructure.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Thursday that it has halted gas exports to power plants across the Kurdistan Region following a drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaimani province.