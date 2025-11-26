PM Barzani Condemns ‘Cowardly’ Attack on Khor Mor Gas Field

“The usual terrorists or whoever may be behind tonight’s attacks cannot be allowed to repeat these crimes or be released on bail, as in the past,” he said.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday strongly condemned the overnight drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaimani province, calling on the federal government in Baghdad to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent further assaults on vital energy infrastructure.

In a statement, Prime Minister Barzani denounced the strike as a “cowardly attack,” stressing that those responsible—whether known terrorist groups or other actors—must not be allowed to repeat such crimes or evade accountability, as has happened in previous incidents.

“The usual terrorists or whoever may be behind tonight’s attacks cannot be allowed to repeat these crimes or be released on bail, as in the past,” he said.

Barzani also urged Iraq’s international partners, including the United States, to urgently provide the defensive systems needed to protect civilian facilities across the Kurdistan Region.

He emphasized that enhanced support and deterrence measures are essential to safeguard the region’s people and economic progress, particularly amid repeated attempts to disrupt its energy sector.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Thursday that it has halted gas exports to power plants across the Kurdistan Region following a drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaimani province.

The Khor Mor field, a key supplier of gas to power plants in the Kurdistan Region, has faced multiple attacks in recent years, prompting renewed calls for stronger security cooperation between Erbil, Baghdad, and international allies.