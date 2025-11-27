Civil Defense Contain Khor Mor Blaze After Nine Hours

Civil Defense extinguished the Khor Mor gas field fire after nine hours following a missile strike that damaged a condensate tank. The Christian Alliance condemned the attack and supported PM Barzani's call for international air-defense support.

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Civil Defense Directorate in Chamchamal announced on Thursday that it has fully contained the massive fire that erupted at the Khor Mor gas field following a missile strike late Wednesday, an attack that has triggered new waves of political condemnation and renewed calls for decisive action to protect critical energy infrastructure across the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan24’s correspondent reported that, according to the Director of Civil Defense in Chamchamal, flames engulfed one of the storage units at the gas facility for nine consecutive hours before firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control early Thursday.

The incident follows confirmation from Dana Gas that the attack was carried out with a missile, striking one of the condensate holding tanks at the Khor Mor installation.

The company stated that no employees were injured and that production was halted to allow for damage assessment and ensure safety. Coordination with local authorities is ongoing to restore operations as soon as possible.

Dana Gas emphasized that the damaged tank was directly hit by the missile, causing a large explosion and the prolonged fire that civil defense teams worked through the night to extinguish.

In a forceful statement released Thursday, the Christian Alliance condemned the repeated attacks on Khor Mor and other strategic sites in the Kurdistan Region, warning that the armed groups responsible operate outside the law, challenge federal authority, and undermine the institutions tasked with protecting Iraq’s democratic system.

The statement declared:

“These criminal and terrorist assaults are not only an aggression against the people of Kurdistan; they are direct blows to Iraq’s national security, economic stability, state authority, and the safety of all citizens without exception.”

The alliance added that militias behind the attacks continue to jeopardize national infrastructure at a time when the Kurdistan Region provides a significant share of Iraq’s electricity supply—now endangered by escalating drone and missile strikes.

The Christian Alliance also expressed full support for the urgent appeal made by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to the United States and international partners to provide air-defense and anti-drone capabilities.

The statement warned:

“It is unacceptable for the Kurdistan Region to remain without air-defense systems capable of protecting civilians, the energy lifelines, and the achievements of development.”

The alliance called on the federal government, the international coalition, and all responsible partners to take immediate steps to prevent further attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice. It reiterated that the Kurdistan Region has long been a pillar of stability, coexistence, and development in Iraq, hosting diverse communities — Christians, Yezidis, Muslims, Kaka’is, Mandaeans, Jews, Baha’is, and others.

“Defending Kurdistan is defending Iraq. The assault on Kurdistan is an assault on the nation’s unity, security, and stability.”

Rebaz Hamlan, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs in the KRG, stated earlier that the federal government has never identified or prosecuted the perpetrators behind previous attacks on Erbil and on oil and gas infrastructure.

He said the latest assault seeks to achieve four objectives:

-Political pressure

-Disrupting 24-hour electricity in the Kurdistan Region

-Destabilizing security and stability

-Weakening the Region’s economic strength and infrastructure

Hamlan warned that those behind the attack “do not serve the people” and are driven only by destruction and chaos.

The Khor Mor gas field — a cornerstone of the Kurdistan Region’s power generation and one of Iraq’s most vital energy assets — has been targeted repeatedly in recent years.

As civil defense teams complete cooling operations at the site and authorities investigate the incident, concerns continue to mount over the growing frequency and sophistication of attacks on strategic facilities.