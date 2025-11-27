Dana Gas Confirms Khor Mor Attack Was a Missile Strike

Dana Gas confirmed a missile attack damaged a condensate tank at Khor Mor gas field, halting production and causing 80% power reduction across Kurdistan. KRG officials warned the strike aims to destabilize the Region's economy and essential services.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Dana Gas announced on Thursday that the attack targeting the Khor Mor gas field was carried out with a missile, confirming that none of its employees were injured but that one of the main condensate storage tanks was damaged.

In its statement, issued on Thursday, the company said that a missile hit one of the condensate holding units at the Khor Mor installation in the Kurdistan Region, causing a fire that has since been extinguished. Production has been halted to allow damage assessment and ensure safety. Dana Gas added that it continues coordinating with local authorities to restore operations and resume supplying the market.

Rebaz Hamlan, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs, sharply criticized the incident, stating that the federal government in Baghdad has never revealed the perpetrators behind previous attacks on Erbil or vital oil and gas infrastructure, nor has any group or individual been held accountable.

Hamlan said: “There must now be a serious position. The recent terrorist attack on Khor Mor is very different at this particular time.”

He outlined what he described as the clear objectives behind the strike:

Political pressure

1-Disrupting 24-hour electricity availability in the Kurdistan Region

2-Destabilizing security and stability

3-Undermining the Region’s economic strength and infrastructure

He continued: “Those who carried out the attack on Khor Mor — and those supporting them — do not serve the people and have no intention of providing any benefit. Their goal is only destruction and chaos.”

Hamlan stressed that such attacks cannot pass in silence:

“All sides must take a firm stance, because this attack directly targets the well-being of every resident of the Kurdistan Region. It is an explicit opposition to the public services that the KRG provides to its people.”

A missile targeted the Khor Mor gas field late Wednesday, leading to a complete halt of gas supplies to electricity stations across the Region.

Over the past years, the field — located between Kirkuk and Sulaimani — has been repeatedly struck by rockets and drones. The latest attack caused major power outages in several areas, including the city of Sulaimani.

According to a joint statement from the KRG Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity, the strike occurred at 23:30 local time, severing all gas supplies to electricity stations. The ministries confirmed they are coordinating with Dana Gas to investigate the incident and restore normal operations.

The missile reportedly targeted gas storage tanks, causing a major explosion followed by a large fire.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command later condemned the attack describing it as “a dangerous terrorist act aimed at obstructing efforts to strengthen security and economic stability.”

The Kurdistan Region’s electricity ministry confirmed a collapse in electricity generation following the shutdown of gas production.

Omed Ahmad, spokesperson for the Ministry of Electricity, told Kurdistan24:

“The attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal has reduced the electricity produced by about 80%. The small amount of remaining power will be distributed equally across cities, water projects, hospitals, and essential areas.”

He added:

“In the current situation, where gas production at Khor Mor has been stopped, we do not have sufficient electricity to distribute to everyone until gas production returns to normal.”

Political and administrative figures in Kurdistan have repeatedly condemned earlier attacks on Khor Mor, attributing them to armed groups. Recent incidents include:

February 2025: A drone strike caused temporary disruption; authorities blamed “outlawed militias.”

April 2024: A drone strike killed four Yemeni workers and halted gas supplies.

June & July 2025: Multiple explosive drone attacks targeted several oil fields in the Kurdistan Region, causing extensive material damage.