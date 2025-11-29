President Barzani Attends Fourth International ‘Melaye Cizîrî’ Symposium in Shernakh

President Masoud Barzani attended the Fourth International Melayê Cizîrî Symposium in Shernakh, Türkiye, joining academics and cultural figures to honor the influential Kurdish classical poet's legacy and strengthen cross-border cultural ties.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani arrived in the district of Cizre in Shernakh province, southeast Türkiye (Northern Kurdistan), on Saturday to participate in the Fourth International “Melayê Cizîrî” Symposium, where he is scheduled to deliver a keynote address.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Mahir Yüksel reported that several large banners featuring President Barzani were displayed across various locations in Shernakh, bearing the welcoming message: “Welcome to Cizre Botan.”

The symposium is being held in the conference hall of the Didiman Cizre Hotel, gathering a diverse group of regional and international participants. In addition to President Barzani, numerous professors and academics from universities across the Kurdistan Region were invited to the event.

A wide range of figures — from academics and writers to intellectuals, artists, local administrators, parliamentarians, and political leaders — are attending the symposium. Throughout the event, participants will take part in panels, discussions, and lectures exploring the life, scholarship, and poetic legacy of the distinguished Kurdish classical poet Melayê Cizîrî.

Melayê Cizîrî, whose full name was Sheikh Ahmed, son of Sheikh Mohammed (1570–1640), is regarded as one of the most influential poets in classical Kurdish literature and the founder of the early Kurmanji poetic school. Born in the historic region of Botan, he spent his life in Cizre, where he later passed away.

As a scholar of his era, Cizîrî possessed expertise not only in religious sciences but also in philosophy, astronomy, alchemy, and medicine. He was fluent in Kurdish, Arabic, Persian, and Turkish. Known as the “Elder of Love,” his poetry centers on themes of mysticism, divine affection, and human spirituality. His Diwan, written in classical Kurmanji, contains more than 120 poems — primarily ghazals and qasidas — reflecting both emotional depth and philosophical insight.

Cizîrî’s works are not limited to expressions of affection; they present a deep intellectual mirror of his time, bringing together references to history, philosophy, and natural sciences.

President Barzani’s participation underscores ongoing cultural engagement and shared heritage between the Kurdistan Region and communities across the broader Kurdish historical landscape.

Further details from the event, including the content of President Barzani’s speech and key discussions from the symposium, will be covered by Kurdistan24 stay tuned.