President Masoud Barzani in Cizre: "The Door of Peace is the Best Choice"

President Barzani, in a historic Cizre speech, honored poet Melayê Cizîrî and strongly endorsed Türkiye's peace process, pledging full support.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a historic and emotionally resonant visit to Türkiye's Şırnak province, President Masoud Barzani delivered a powerful keynote address at the Fourth International 'Melayê Cizîrî' Symposium in Cizre.

Speaking before a diverse audience of academics, politicians, and cultural figures on Saturday, President Barzani not only honored the enduring legacy of the classical Kurdish poet Melayê Cizîrî but also utilized the platform to issue a robust endorsement of the renewed peace process in Türkiye.

Describing Cizre as a place where history was made and where "Noah's Ark came down," President Barzani wove together threads of mysticism, philosophy, and modern political pragmatism, declaring that the opening of the door to peace by the Turkish state is "the best door and the best choice."

The atmosphere in the conference hall of the Didiman Cizre Hotel was charged with significance as President Barzani took the stage. Greeted by large banners across the province reading "Welcome to Cizre Botan," the Kurdish leader began his speech by expressing profound personal gratitude.

"It is a profoundly meaningful day in my life to be present here in Cizre at the Fourth Congress on Melayê Cizîrî, who stands as a luminous guiding beacon for us all," he stated, thanking the Turkish Minister of Interior, the Governor of Şırnak, and the local populace for their warm reception.

President Barzani's address was a masterclass in cultural diplomacy, deeply rooted in the shared intellectual heritage of the region.

He described Melayê Cizîrî as a "bright star that never sets" and the "leader of the lovers of the path of truth." Drawing a personal connection to the poet, President Barzani revealed that Cizîrî's verses were a staple in the spiritual gatherings of his own family.

"At the Barzan tekke, in the presence of Mawlana Sheikh Ahmed Barzani, Cizîrî's poems were always recited," he shared, noting the clear spiritual closeness between the Barzani tradition and the philosophy of the 17th-century mystic.

He cited Cizîrî's profound observation on unity to illustrate this bond: "In essence, it is all water, whether water or ice."

Delving into the scholarly aspects of Cizîrî's life, President Barzani noted that the poet, born in 1570 and passing in 1640, lived "seventy years of much goodness and blessing."

He praised Cizîrî's linguistic mastery of Kurdish, Turkish, Arabic, and Persian, and his extensive travels in pursuit of knowledge. However, it was Cizîrî's spiritual elevation that President Barzani emphasized most strongly.

He described the poet as having reached the stage of "Fana fillah" (annihilation in God), a high station in Sufism. To illustrate Cizîrî's grasp of divine oneness, President Barzani recited verses that captivated the audience:

"The secret of oneness has been from eternity to eternity A single one, unique in His essence, He has no number."

He remarked that only a figure of Cizîrî's magnitude could craft such an expression of absolute unity.

President Barzani also highlighted Cizîrî as a "knight of the field of philosophy" and a master of realistic vision. He quoted lines that reflect on the transient nature of life and the inevitability of fate:

"Look at the new moon and the hand of fate, oh hey The scythe is not in the field of the firmament, but in our lives."

He further used Cizîrî's poetry to underscore the importance of wisdom and leadership, reciting verses that warn of the futility of effort without insight:

"If there is no potential, what can the master's wisdom do What can a jeweler do if the gem is not pure."

These selections served not only as literary appreciation but as subtle commentary on the necessity of genuine capability and justice in governance.

The speech took a poignant turn as President Barzani invoked Cizîrî's own self-description as the "night lamp of the night of Kurdistan," a line that drew applause from the attendees.

He bridged the gap between historical literary giants by referencing Ahmad Xani, another titan of Kurdish literature, reciting verses where Xani calls upon Cizîrî's spirit.

In a moment of defiant resilience, President Barzani quoted a stanza reflecting the Kurdish spirit of endurance:

"We will not turn our backs on two thousand daggers, arrows, spears, and bricks We have set our heads on the path and put our trust in God."

Transitioning from the literary to the geopolitical, President Barzani addressed the "great change that has occurred in the region"—the peace process.

His words were carefully chosen to signal full support for reconciliation. "We were very happy that this process began," he declared, noting that unlike previous attempts, this initiative appears more orderly because "the people, the parliament, and all the parties are supporters of the state."

In a significant diplomatic gesture, President Barzani extended explicit thanks to the Turkish leadership. "Here, I find it necessary to thank His Excellency President Mr. Erdoğan, the state of Türkiye, the parliament of Türkiye, the people of Türkiye, for opening the door of peace," he stated, cementing his endorsement of Ankara's current approach.

Crucially, he also acknowledged the other side of the equation. "I also commend Mr. Öcalan, for he too has taken positive steps," Barzani added, referencing the imprisoned Kurdish leader whose involvement is central to any lasting settlement.

President Barzani concluded his address with a pledge of active involvement from the Kurdistan Region. "And here, I want to say, we too with all our strength are supporters of this peace process. And whatever is asked of us and is within our power, we are ready," he vowed.

Expressing hope that the process would reach a "very good result," he wished for goodness and happiness for all involved.

The symposium, held at the Didiman Cizre Hotel, gathered a wide array of participants, including professors from universities across the Kurdistan Region, local administrators, and parliamentarians.

It served as a testament to the enduring influence of Melayê Cizîrî, whose work continues to bridge borders and bring leaders together centuries after his death. As President Barzani noted, God favored the region by allowing Cizîrî to arise from it, just as history favors those who choose the path of peace.

You can read the full transcript of President Masoud Barzani's speech below: