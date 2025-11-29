President Masoud Barzani in Cizre: "The Door of Peace is the Best Choice"
President Barzani, in a historic Cizre speech, honored poet Melayê Cizîrî and strongly endorsed Türkiye's peace process, pledging full support.
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a historic and emotionally resonant visit to Türkiye's Şırnak province, President Masoud Barzani delivered a powerful keynote address at the Fourth International 'Melayê Cizîrî' Symposium in Cizre.
Speaking before a diverse audience of academics, politicians, and cultural figures on Saturday, President Barzani not only honored the enduring legacy of the classical Kurdish poet Melayê Cizîrî but also utilized the platform to issue a robust endorsement of the renewed peace process in Türkiye.
Describing Cizre as a place where history was made and where "Noah's Ark came down," President Barzani wove together threads of mysticism, philosophy, and modern political pragmatism, declaring that the opening of the door to peace by the Turkish state is "the best door and the best choice."
The atmosphere in the conference hall of the Didiman Cizre Hotel was charged with significance as President Barzani took the stage. Greeted by large banners across the province reading "Welcome to Cizre Botan," the Kurdish leader began his speech by expressing profound personal gratitude.
"It is a profoundly meaningful day in my life to be present here in Cizre at the Fourth Congress on Melayê Cizîrî, who stands as a luminous guiding beacon for us all," he stated, thanking the Turkish Minister of Interior, the Governor of Şırnak, and the local populace for their warm reception.
President Barzani's address was a masterclass in cultural diplomacy, deeply rooted in the shared intellectual heritage of the region.
He described Melayê Cizîrî as a "bright star that never sets" and the "leader of the lovers of the path of truth." Drawing a personal connection to the poet, President Barzani revealed that Cizîrî's verses were a staple in the spiritual gatherings of his own family.
"At the Barzan tekke, in the presence of Mawlana Sheikh Ahmed Barzani, Cizîrî's poems were always recited," he shared, noting the clear spiritual closeness between the Barzani tradition and the philosophy of the 17th-century mystic.
He cited Cizîrî's profound observation on unity to illustrate this bond: "In essence, it is all water, whether water or ice."
Delving into the scholarly aspects of Cizîrî's life, President Barzani noted that the poet, born in 1570 and passing in 1640, lived "seventy years of much goodness and blessing."
He praised Cizîrî's linguistic mastery of Kurdish, Turkish, Arabic, and Persian, and his extensive travels in pursuit of knowledge. However, it was Cizîrî's spiritual elevation that President Barzani emphasized most strongly.
He described the poet as having reached the stage of "Fana fillah" (annihilation in God), a high station in Sufism. To illustrate Cizîrî's grasp of divine oneness, President Barzani recited verses that captivated the audience:
"The secret of oneness has been from eternity to eternity
A single one, unique in His essence, He has no number."
He remarked that only a figure of Cizîrî's magnitude could craft such an expression of absolute unity.
President Barzani also highlighted Cizîrî as a "knight of the field of philosophy" and a master of realistic vision. He quoted lines that reflect on the transient nature of life and the inevitability of fate:
"Look at the new moon and the hand of fate, oh hey
The scythe is not in the field of the firmament, but in our lives."
He further used Cizîrî's poetry to underscore the importance of wisdom and leadership, reciting verses that warn of the futility of effort without insight:
"If there is no potential, what can the master's wisdom do
What can a jeweler do if the gem is not pure."
These selections served not only as literary appreciation but as subtle commentary on the necessity of genuine capability and justice in governance.
The speech took a poignant turn as President Barzani invoked Cizîrî's own self-description as the "night lamp of the night of Kurdistan," a line that drew applause from the attendees.
He bridged the gap between historical literary giants by referencing Ahmad Xani, another titan of Kurdish literature, reciting verses where Xani calls upon Cizîrî's spirit.
In a moment of defiant resilience, President Barzani quoted a stanza reflecting the Kurdish spirit of endurance:
"We will not turn our backs on two thousand daggers, arrows, spears, and bricks
We have set our heads on the path and put our trust in God."
Transitioning from the literary to the geopolitical, President Barzani addressed the "great change that has occurred in the region"—the peace process.
His words were carefully chosen to signal full support for reconciliation. "We were very happy that this process began," he declared, noting that unlike previous attempts, this initiative appears more orderly because "the people, the parliament, and all the parties are supporters of the state."
In a significant diplomatic gesture, President Barzani extended explicit thanks to the Turkish leadership. "Here, I find it necessary to thank His Excellency President Mr. Erdoğan, the state of Türkiye, the parliament of Türkiye, the people of Türkiye, for opening the door of peace," he stated, cementing his endorsement of Ankara's current approach.
Crucially, he also acknowledged the other side of the equation. "I also commend Mr. Öcalan, for he too has taken positive steps," Barzani added, referencing the imprisoned Kurdish leader whose involvement is central to any lasting settlement.
President Barzani concluded his address with a pledge of active involvement from the Kurdistan Region. "And here, I want to say, we too with all our strength are supporters of this peace process. And whatever is asked of us and is within our power, we are ready," he vowed.
Expressing hope that the process would reach a "very good result," he wished for goodness and happiness for all involved.
The symposium, held at the Didiman Cizre Hotel, gathered a wide array of participants, including professors from universities across the Kurdistan Region, local administrators, and parliamentarians.
It served as a testament to the enduring influence of Melayê Cizîrî, whose work continues to bridge borders and bring leaders together centuries after his death. As President Barzani noted, God favored the region by allowing Cizîrî to arise from it, just as history favors those who choose the path of peace.
You can read the full transcript of President Masoud Barzani's speech below:
In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Thank you very, very much for this warm welcome. It is a profoundly meaningful day in my life to be present here in Cizre at the Fourth Congress on Melayê Cizîrî, who stands as a luminous guiding beacon for us all.
My thanks to His Excellency the Minister of Interior, the Governor of Şırnak, and all the state institutions in Şırnak province. Thanks to the respected parliamentarians, thanks to the people of the region, for this warm welcome, and I thank you all.
Melayê Cizîrî is a bright star that never sets. He is the leader of the lovers of the path of truth. Cizîrî's poems never grow old. Every time, one would think that they are newly blossomed. The deeper you go into Cizîrî's poems, the closer you will get to Cizîrî and you will be amazed by Cizîrî.
At the Barzan tekke, in the presence of Mawlana Sheikh Ahmed Barzani, Cizîrî's poems were always recited. And it became clear to us what a spiritual closeness there is between them. Because the path of truth and reality is one, as Cizîrî also stated: "In essence, it is all water, whether water or ice."
According to the research that has been presented to us, it is clear that Cizîrî was born in the year 1570 and passed away in the year 1640. Meaning, he lived for seventy years. But seventy years of much goodness and blessing. Seventy years of much knowledge and wisdom. In Cizîrî's poems, it is clear that he was very skilled and had mastered the Kurdish, Turkish, Arabic, and Persian languages. It is clear that he also traveled a lot for knowledge and learning. In the places that have been revealed to us, he visited them and was present there.
In the presence of all these scholars, experts, researchers, and academicians, it is difficult for me to go into the details of Cizîr, because you know better. But according to my humble opinion, I want to say a few remarks about Melayê Cizîrî.
In the field of Sufism, Cizîrî was at a very, very high station. He had reached the stage of "Fana fillah" (annihilation in God - the final stage on the Journey of Return to Allah). And on the oneness of God, in a clear language, he explains to us and states:
"The absolute oneness, we saw its light shine in the hearts
In this matter, the people of the heart had no doubt."
And the greatness of Melayê Cizîrî emerges in these few verses:
"The secret of oneness has been from eternity to eternity
A single one, unique in His essence, He has no number
Know well that the sea is one, whether wave or bubble
In essence, it is all water, whether water or ice"
A very great meaning... Only Melayê Cizîrî could make this expression, I do not believe anyone can say that expression.
In the field of philosophy, he was a knight of the field of philosophy. In two lines, he made the best expression of human life, when he says:
"Look at the new moon and the hand of fate, oh hey
The scythe is not in the field of the firmament, but in our lives."
Who can make this expression other than Melayê Cizîrî?
In the field of realism, realistic vision... Again, in these few verses, Mela appears to us as very realistic and very wise:
"Did no one ask for justice, what happened to the complaint and the justice
If you have no judge, what is the use of shouting in vain
Every rose and stone becomes gold with the measure of a wise man
If there is no potential, what can the master's wisdom do
What can a jeweler do if the gem is not pure
If you have no insight, what can the advice of the ancestors do"
Again, this reveals to us how wise and how great Mela was. Whatever is said about Melayê Cizîrî is still not enough. I do not believe we can describe him fully, give him his due. But it is a matter of commendation that Şırnak University has organized this congress, they are starting an annual tradition. This is a matter of commendation and we congratulate them.
But Mela himself describes himself. When he says:
"With a heart of fire from the liver and roasted
That is why I am distressed and in much pain
I am a lover of the delicate and the beloved
Do not see me without a head and without possessions
I am the rose garden of Iram of Botan
I am the night lamp of the night of Kurdistan"
And it is appropriate to say to the great Xani:
"Xani, arise, bring before my soul Cizîrî
Then call upon Ali Hariri
A pleasure will be given to Faqiye Teyran
That he may remain in awe for eternity"
And we too will say to the great Sheikh, Melayê Cizîrî:
"We will never give up the request
Even if our heads and bowls are lost on the way
We will not turn our backs on two thousand daggers, arrows, spears, and bricks
We have set our heads on the path and put our trust in God"
God has done a great favor to you in this region, that Cizîrî arose from here. History was made here once again. Because as God Almighty has also stated in the Quran: "And it rested on Judi." Noah's ark came down here. This, this was a source of great pride for all of us.
In the end, I want to point to... this great change that has occurred in the region, the peace process. We were very happy that this process began. And we see that this time the process began in a very orderly manner, because the people, the parliament, and all the parties are supporters of the state. Here, I find it necessary to thank His Excellency President Mr. Erdoğan, the state of Türkiye, the parliament of Türkiye, the people of Türkiye, for opening the door of peace, which is the best door and the best choice.
I also commend Mr. Öcalan, for he too has taken positive steps.
And here, I want to say, we too with all our strength are supporters of this peace process. And whatever is asked of us and is within our power, we are ready. And God willing, the process will reach a very good result.
May it bring goodness and happiness for us all. Peace be upon you.