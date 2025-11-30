KRI President Welcomes Czech Envoy, Praising Years of Support and Calling for Deeper Cooperation

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met the new Czech Consul, Lukáš Gjurič, pledging support, while the Consul condemned the Khor Mor attack and urged economic ties.

36 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a diplomatic reception held in Erbil on Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani officially welcomed Lukáš Gjurič, the newly appointed Consul General of the Czech Republic, marking the beginning of a new chapter in relations between the Kurdistan Region and the European nation.

The high-level meeting served not only as a formal inauguration of the diplomat’s mission but also as a critical forum to reaffirm international support for the region's stability following recent security threats against vital energy infrastructure.

The Region's President expressed his warm congratulations to Consul General Gjurič on his appointment, wishing him success in his new role within the Kurdistan Region. Emphasizing the importance of the diplomatic bond between Erbil and Prague, the President reiterated his administration’s full support for the success of Gjurič's mission.

He assured the new envoy that the relevant institutions of the Kurdistan Region would provide all necessary coordination to facilitate his work, reflecting the region's commitment to maintaining robust ties with the diplomatic community.

During the exchange, KRI President Nechirvan Barzani took the opportunity to extend formal gratitude to the Czech Republic for its history of assistance to the Kurdistan Region. He highlighted the value Erbil places on this partnership, expressing a clear desire to further promote and strengthen relations across various sectors.

The President’s remarks underscored the appreciation for the Czech Republic’s role as a supportive partner during challenging times, setting a positive tone for future collaboration.

For his part, the new Consul General expressed his happiness at taking up his duties in the Kurdistan Region. Lukáš Gjurič reciprocated the President's sentiments regarding the bilateral relationship, stressing his commitment to working tirelessly to develop his country's relations with the Kurdistan Region in all fields.

He specifically highlighted the potential for the expansion of joint cooperation in the economic field, signaling a shift toward deepening trade and investment ties between the two entities.

Notably, the meeting addressed the current security landscape.

Consul General Gjurič issued a condemnation of the recent attack on the Khor Mor gas field, aligning the Czech Republic with other international partners who have denounced the targeting of civilian energy infrastructure.

This statement of solidarity comes at a crucial time as the region works to stabilize its energy sector following the assault.

The discussion concluded with a review of the general situation in the wider region and an exchange of views on several other issues of common interest, reaffirming the shared strategic outlook of both parties.