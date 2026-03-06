CENTCOM Commander Says US Forces Have Destroyed 90% of Iran's Missile Capability, Struck 200 Targets, Sunk Over 30 Ships

CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper said US forces have destroyed 90% of Iran’s missile capability, struck nearly 200 targets, and sunk more than 30 Iranian naval vessels during Operation Epic Fury.

44 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The commander of US Central Command said American forces have destroyed most of Iran’s missile capability and struck hundreds of targets across the country as Operation Epic Fury intensifies.

Speaking on Friday, during a press conference at US Central Command headquarters, Admiral Brad Cooper presented new details about the military campaign against Iran.

“We are now starting our sixth day of a historic mission to eliminate Iran's ability to threaten Americans,” Cooper said.

He explained that US combat power had increased while Iranian military capacity continued to decline.

“US combat power is building as Iranian combat power declines,” he said.

Cooper stated that American bombers had conducted extensive strikes inside Iran.

“In just the last 72 hours, America's bomber force has struck nearly 200 targets deep inside of Iran, including around Tehran,” he said.

He also revealed that US B-2 bombers had recently launched heavy strikes against underground missile facilities.

“In just the last hour, US B-2 bombers dropped dozens of 2,000-pound penetrator bombs targeting deeply buried ballistic missile launchers,” he said.

According to Cooper, US operations had significantly reduced Iranian missile and drone attacks.

“Ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90% since Day One; drone attacks have decreased by 83% since Day One,” he said.

He also said American forces had intensified attacks against the Iranian navy.

“You may have heard the President say just a little while ago that we have sunk or destroyed 24 ships; that was true at the moment, we're now up over 30 ships,” Cooper said.

The commander added that US forces had recently targeted an Iranian drone carrier vessel.

“In just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship, roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier, and as we speak, it's on fire,” he said.

Cooper further stated that the operation had expanded to target Iran’s missile production capability.

“We're not just hitting what they have, we're destroying their ability to rebuild,” he said.

He emphasized that US and Israeli forces were working together to weaken Iran’s ability to project power beyond its borders.

“Through combined US and Israeli combat power, we will continue decimating Iran's ability to project power outside its borders,” he said.

Cooper said US forces remain fully prepared to continue the campaign, stressing that the operation will systematically dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities.