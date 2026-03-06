US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Declares 'Iran Will Not Win,' Praises 'Devastating' Strikes of Operation Epic Fury

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Iran will not win the war, praising Operation Epic Fury for devastating strikes and stating the United States has the resources and authority to continue the military campaign.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared that Iran will not win the war, praising American forces for delivering devastating strikes in the opening days of Operation Epic Fury and stressing that Washington has the will, weapons, and authority to continue the campaign.

Speaking on Friday, during a press conference at US Central Command headquarters, Hegseth said American forces had conducted precise and powerful strikes against Iranian military capabilities.

“Just days of Operation Epic Fury, you and your team have delivered nothing short of devastating, precise strikes,” Hegseth said while addressing CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

He stated that the operation had severely weakened Iran’s naval power and targeted missile infrastructure.

“Taking out the better part of Iran's Navy, making it combat ineffective, neutralizing missile sites and launchers, and establishing total dominance over the skies we fly over and seas we fly over,” he said.

Hegseth emphasized that US forces were continuing operations with what he described as unmatched skill.

“Our forces are executing with unmatched skill, and the mission is advancing decisively,” he said.

The US secretary also stressed that Washington had sufficient military resources to continue the campaign.

“We've got no shortage of munitions. Our stockpiles of defensive and offensive weapons allow us to sustain this campaign as long as we need to,” Hegseth said.

He added that American military authorities in the conflict had been expanded compared to previous wars.

“Our authorities, his authorities, CENTCOM's authorities through the President and myself are maxed out,” he said.

Hegseth also rejected reports circulating online claiming a US fighter jet had been shot down.

“As CENTCOM pointed out, those reports of an F-15 being shot down are false,” he said.

He accused Iran of spreading misinformation about the conflict.

“As you can imagine, Iran is doing everything it can to pedal in lies, deception, and inflation of numbers and reality, mostly to propagandize to their own people,” he said.

Hegseth reiterated that the United States would not disclose operational details regarding potential nuclear-related targets.

“One of the objectives the President has always said is that Iran will not have a nuclear bomb or nuclear capabilities, but we would never disclose what we will or will not do inside operational plans,” he said.

He also said there was no plan to accept a new wave of refugees into the United States because of the war.

“I think it's safe to say there's no plan for a wave of new Middle Eastern refugees to the United States of America,” he said.

Hegseth concluded that the United States and its allies would continue the campaign with overwhelming military power until their objectives are achieved.