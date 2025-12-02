Kurdistan PM Barzani Receives Canadian Ambassador, Discusses Investment, Trade, and KRG Reforms

The meeting further covered recent security and geopolitical developments, including the condemnation of the terrorist attack on the Khor Mor gas field, describing it as an assault on the region’s economic stability and energy infrastructure.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received Christopher Boehm, Canada’s Ambassador to Iraq, for talks that focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding economic engagement between Erbil and Ottawa.

In the meeting, both sides underscored the importance of boosting bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of investment and trade exchange.

The discussion also addressed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ongoing reform agenda across multiple sectors. Prime Minister Barzani emphasized his cabinet’s commitment to transparency, digitalization, and restructuring governance systems to enhance public services and economic efficiency.

On the political front, he reiterated that the formation of the next KRG cabinet must reflect the results of the recent parliamentary elections, noting that “a new situation has emerged” that requires renewed political understanding.

The meeting further covered recent security and geopolitical developments, including the condemnation of the terrorist attack on the Khor Mor gas field, describing it as an assault on the region’s economic stability and energy infrastructure.

Both sides also discussed Iraq’s post-election landscape, the situation in Syria, and the latest developments in Türkiye’s peace process.

The Kurdistan Region and Canada have cultivated a strong partnership over the past decade. Canada has played a key role in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, providing military training to Peshmerga forces and delivering humanitarian assistance to displaced communities in the Kurdistan Region.

Ottawa has also supported development initiatives in education, gender equality, institutional reform, and civil society strengthening.

Canadian investment interest has grown steadily, with companies exploring opportunities in infrastructure, natural resources, renewable energy, and technology.

The KRG has consistently welcomed Canadian expertise and capital, viewing Canada as a reliable democratic partner committed to long-term stability in the region.

The meeting reaffirmed both sides’ shared commitment to deeper cooperation, reflecting the Kurdistan Region’s role as a stable partner in a rapidly changing Middle East and Canada’s ongoing engagement in supporting regional security, development, and good governance.