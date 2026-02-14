Bahrain, Egypt Step In to Defuse UAE–Saudi Diplomatic Rift: AFP Sources

Gulf and regional actors seek to bridge differences after weeks of tensions between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Bahrain and Egypt are attempting to ease tensions between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, two sources told Agence France-Presse, weeks after a diplomatic rift emerged between the two Gulf heavyweights.

The dispute surfaced publicly in December, when Riyadh accused Abu Dhabi of threatening its national security by backing Yemeni separatists who carried out a brief territorial takeover. The episode marked a rare and visible rupture in relations between the two regional powers, long regarded as close strategic allies within the Gulf.

Despite reports of mediation efforts, a source close to the Saudi government downplayed the need for third-party involvement, insisting there was “no need for mediation” given that direct communication channels remain open between the two capitals.

However, several sources indicated that high-level diplomatic contact between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi has been absent since the final week of December, underscoring the depth of the current impasse.

A Gulf official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Bahrain is leading efforts to “bridge the gap and bring viewpoints closer.” The official described the initiative as a specifically Bahraini effort rather than one conducted under the umbrella of the Gulf Cooperation Council, emphasizing that the issue should be resolved within the Gulf framework.

“It’s a Gulf issue, and it should be resolved in the Gulf,” the official said.

Yet a senior Bahraini official later rejected claims of formal mediation, calling such reports “inaccurate and not based on official information or credible sources,” according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency.

Nabeel Al-Hamar, media advisor to Bahrain’s king, stated that recent visits by senior Bahraini officials to other Gulf states were part of pre-scheduled engagements.

This week, Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, met separately with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, in meetings that observers say could help contain the fallout.

In parallel, a regional source said Egypt has also been playing a behind-the-scenes role in facilitating communication between the two sides. “Egypt is playing a sort of mediating role and conveying messages between Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” the source said.

On January 5, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Cairo. According to the regional source, the Saudi minister discussed details of the crisis during those meetings, after which Abdelatty contacted his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The following day, Abdelatty held a phone call with his Emirati counterpart, and Egypt conveyed Saudi messages to Abu Dhabi, the source added.

Earlier this week, Sisi traveled to Abu Dhabi for what the UAE’s official Emirates News Agency described as a “fraternal visit,” during which he met with President Mohamed bin Zayed.

AFP said it had reached out to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt for official comment, but no immediate response was available.

The unfolding diplomatic maneuvering highlights the strategic stakes involved, as regional actors seek to prevent a prolonged rift between two of the Gulf’s most influential states — a divide that could have broader implications for security coordination and regional stability.