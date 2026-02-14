Mazloum Abdi Meets Senator Lindsey Graham, U.S. Congressional Delegation at Munich Security Conference

SDF Commander Praises Lawmakers’ Support, Highlights “Save the Kurds Act” and Advocacy for Regional Stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), General Mazloum Abdi, on Saturday announced that he met with a delegation of members of the United States Congress on the sidelines of the 2026 Munich Security Conference, describing the engagement as an honor and reaffirming close ties with American lawmakers.

According to a statement published on his official X account, the delegation was led by Senator Lindsey Graham and included Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Jacky Rosen, Peter Welch, and Andy Kim.

Abdi said the lawmakers, under Graham’s leadership, have been among the most prominent advocates for the rights of the Kurdish people and the SDF, maintaining consistent communication and closely following developments on the ground in Syria.

He credited the delegation with playing a crucial role in supporting the SDF’s cause through multiple initiatives and legislative efforts.

Among those efforts, Abdi highlighted the “Save the Kurds Act,” describing it as a significant step that was deeply appreciated by the SDF and its constituents. The legislation has been viewed as part of broader U.S. congressional efforts to ensure continued support for Kurdish-led forces and to promote stability in northeastern Syria.

Abdi expressed sincere gratitude to the senators for what he called their steadfast backing of regional stability and their tangible assistance to Syria and its people during a critical period.

He emphasized that the lawmakers remain pivotal partners in advancing justice, freedom, and long-term security for the region.

The meeting comes amid ongoing diplomatic discussions concerning Syria’s political transition and the future role of the SDF within national structures, underscoring continued U.S. congressional engagement in shaping post-conflict stabilization efforts.

In a related development, earlier in the day, a bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Commander Abdi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, focusing on Syria’s political transition and regional stability.

Ranking Member Shaheen described the meeting as historic, coming after a recent agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which she characterized as a key step toward national reconciliation and a unified Syrian state that safeguards all communities.

She stressed the importance of sustained dialogue, full implementation of the agreement, and measurable progress toward inclusive governance and human rights protections. Shaheen reaffirmed bipartisan congressional commitment to supporting a stable and sovereign Syria that contributes to wider regional security.

She also underscored her role in securing the repeal of the Caesar Act sanctions in the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. According to Shaheen, the Assad-era sanctions had increasingly hindered economic recovery and foreign investment following the regime’s collapse. Removing them, she argued, is designed to give Syrians a viable path to reconstruction, reduce the risk of instability, deny ISIS opportunities to regroup, and counter destabilizing influence from Iran and Russia.

Together, the parallel engagements at the Munich Security Conference signal sustained bipartisan U.S. congressional involvement in Syria’s evolving political landscape, particularly regarding the integration of the SDF into national frameworks and the broader transition process.

As diplomatic efforts advance and sanctions policy shifts, Washington’s outreach to both Damascus and Kurdish-led forces reflects a coordinated push to anchor Syria’s post-conflict trajectory in stability, inclusive governance, and long-term regional security.