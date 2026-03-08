Kurdistan PM Barzani Reaffirms Support for Women’s Rights on International Women’s Day

Kurdistan Region premier praises women’s historic role in Kurdistan’s struggle, and pledges continued support for equality and empowerment

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday reaffirmed his support for women’s rights and equality, praising the role of Kurdish women in society and the region’s history as he marked International Women's Day.

In a statement published on his X account, Barzani congratulated women in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world, emphasizing their perseverance and contributions to the development and struggle of the Kurdish people.

“Happy International Women’s Day to all the women of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world,” Barzani wrote. “I value the struggle, perseverance, and vital role of the women of Kurdistan, and I reaffirm my support for their legitimate demands and rights.”

The prime minister said advancing equality is essential for societal progress and highlighted the historical role women have played in Kurdistan during some of its most difficult periods.

“Women have played a clear and prominent role throughout the history of Kurdistan,” he said, adding that during the most challenging phases of the Kurdish struggle, women were steadfast partners and supporters who made significant contributions.

Barzani also reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to strengthening women’s participation in public life and ensuring their abilities and talents are reflected across society.

“The KRG fully believes in the policy of strengthening the role of women, and we continue to work to advance it,” he said, pledging continued support for Kurdish women’s legitimate rights and opportunities.

Barzani has repeatedly emphasized the importance of empowering women and increasing their role in governance since assuming office in 2019. His government has supported initiatives aimed at expanding women’s participation in public institutions, strengthening legal protections against domestic violence, and improving access to education and employment opportunities for women across the region.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has also implemented policies intended to increase women’s representation in politics and decision-making positions.

Women currently hold seats in the Kurdistan Parliament through a quota system that ensures female representation, while the government has encouraged political parties and public institutions to promote women to leadership roles.

In addition, the Kurdistan Region has established institutions dedicated to advancing gender equality and protecting women’s rights, including bodies tasked with combating gender-based violence and supporting victims.

These measures form part of broader efforts by the KRG to promote equality, expand women’s freedoms, and ensure their active participation in shaping the region’s political and social future.