Flash Floods Kill Two, Injure Several in Chamchamal as Heavy Rains Batter Kurdistan Region

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Two people have died, and at least four others were injured after severe flash floods struck the Chamchamal district of Sulaimani province on Monday, local officials confirmed.

Sharif Rahim, Deputy Director General of Health in Chamchamal, told Kurdistan24 that the fatalities occurred in the Shorsh sub-district. “A man born in 1953 died when heavy rain caused a wall to collapse on him, while a woman born in 2003 also lost her life due to flooding," Rahim said.

Two additional individuals were transported to Chamchamal Emergency Hospital for treatment, health authorities reported. The district’s health department said all medical and emergency teams remain on high alert as flooding continues to affect the area.

Chamchamal Mayor Ramk Ramazan announced that four people were injured in total, highlighting the severity of the overnight rainfall.

Heavy downpours have triggered widespread flooding across several parts of the Kurdistan Region, forcing the closure of the main road between Sulaimani and Chamchamal. Local residents have urged authorities to provide immediate assistance as water levels rise.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as more rain is forecast in the coming hours.