PM Barzani Offers Condolences, Orders Immediate Support After Deadly Flash Floods in Chamchamal

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday expressed condolences to the families of two people who lost their lives in flash floods that struck the Shorsh sub-district of Chamchamal in Sulaimani province.

In a statement, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said the flooding caused significant property damage to homes, schools, and government offices in the area. He extended his sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery for those injured.

The Prime Minister added that he has instructed relevant ministries and local administrations to urgently assist affected residents and provide all necessary support to help them recover from the disaster.

Two people have died, and at least four others were injured after severe flash floods struck the Chamchamal district of Sulaimani province on Monday, local officials confirmed.

Sharif Rahim, Deputy Director General of Health in Chamchamal, told Kurdistan24 that the fatalities occurred in the Shorsh sub-district. “A man born in 1953 died when heavy rain caused a wall to collapse on him, while a woman born in 2003 also lost her life due to flooding," Rahim said.

