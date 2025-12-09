KRG Crisis Center Mobilizes Major Response After Severe Storm Causes Widespread Flooding

A severe rainstorm caused flash floods in Sulaimani Province, killing three people and damaging homes, shops, and vehicles, with rescue teams working to clear roads and find one missing person.

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A powerful rainstorm struck several districts in the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday, causing severe flash floods, significant material damage, and casualties. According to the General Director of the Crisis Coordination Center at the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Interior, three people have been confirmed dead and one remains missing as response teams continue operations in the affected areas.

Srwa Rasul, Director General of the Crisis Coordination Center, said the heaviest impact was recorded in Sulaimani Province, Bazyan, and Chamchamal districts, while other provinces experienced comparatively minor effects.

She confirmed that two individuals lost their lives due to the floods, while the fate of a third person remains unknown. In addition, rescue teams recovered the body of a nine-year-old schoolgirl swept away by floodwaters in a rural area of Laylan subdistrict.

According to the Crisis Center’s preliminary assessment, material losses are extensive, including damage to warehouses, shops, homes, and dozens of vehicles carried away by the floods.

Rasul stated that coordination has been established with the Sulaimani Governorate and all relevant directorates. Government crews are working to reopen blocked roads and remove debris left by the floodwaters.

Due to the scale of the destruction, the Center has requested assistance not only from government agencies such as the Reconstruction Ministry and Civil Defense teams, but also from the private sector, local organizations, the Barzani Charity Foundation, and Rwanga Foundation, calling for rapid support to help affected residents.

The rainstorm began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, December 9, 2025, bringing intense rainfall to multiple areas of the Kurdistan Region. Heavy downpour in Chamchamal, Bazyan, and Garmiyan triggered strong flash floods that shut down sections of the main Sulaimani–Chamchamal highway.

Emergency teams continue efforts to rescue individuals trapped in the rising waters and to reopen the affected routes.

Sulaimani’s Civil Defense Directorate issued an urgent public safety advisory, warning residents to remain indoors and avoid driving during the severe weather conditions.

In a statement released Tuesday, the directorate said:

“For the protection of your lives and the safety of your families, please avoid unnecessary movement and refrain from using vehicles during this unstable weather.”

The directorate added that all emergency teams are on duty to assist residents and emphasized:

“Your best contribution in this situation is to stay at home and keep the streets clear for rescue teams.”

In a separate advisory, the Soran Civil Defense Directorate urged residents and tourists in the autonomous Soran administration to stay away from rivers and streams due to rising water levels caused by the storm.

“Rapid water flow and sudden surges pose a serious threat,” the statement said, calling on all individuals in the area to comply with emergency instructions to protect their lives.

The heavy rainfall affected multiple areas across the Kurdistan Region, causing flash floods that closed the Sulaimani–Chamchamal road, flooded several homes, damaged property, and swept away multiple vehicles. Residents in several locations have appealed for urgent assistance as floodwaters entered homes and commercial areas.

As emergency teams continue search, rescue, and cleanup operations, authorities across Sulaimani, Garmiyan, and Soran are urging the public to remain cautious and avoid flood-prone areas. With one person still missing and widespread damage reported, officials stress that public cooperation is essential to ensure safety and enable rescue teams to reach affected zones swiftly.