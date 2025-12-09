Kurdistan Region President Voices Concern, Extends Condolences After Deadly Chamchamal Floods

President Barzani extended his condolences to the families of the victims and conveyed his sympathy to all residents affected by the disaster.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the severe flash floods that struck Chamchamal district in Sulaimani province, leaving two people dead and several others injured, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

In a statement, President Barzani extended his condolences to the families of the victims and conveyed his sympathy to all residents affected by the disaster. He wished the injured a swift recovery and affirmed the Kurdistan Region’s support for the people of Chamchamal during this challenging time.

Earlier, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed condolences to the families of two people who lost their lives in flash floods.

Local health officials confirmed the casualties occurred in the Shorsh sub-district. Sharif Rahim, Deputy Director General of Health in Chamchamal, told Kurdistan24 that a man born in 1953 died after a wall collapsed on him due to heavy rainfall, while a woman born in 2003 lost her life in the flooding.

Authorities continue to assess the damage as rescue and response efforts remain underway.