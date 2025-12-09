KRG's Long-Term Water Strategy Shields Erbil from Floods

The KRG's long-term water strategy, including seven completed dams and over 30 under construction, shielded Erbil from major floods this week, while intense rainfall caused deadly damage in Chamchamal and Garmiyan.

54 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) long-term water-management strategy significantly reduced the risk of flooding in Erbil this week, even as intense rainfall caused deadly floods and widespread destruction in Chamchamal, Kirkuk, and several areas within the Garmiyan Administration.

Over recent years, the KRG has implemented major water-protection and storage projects as part of the Ninth Cabinet’s program to make better use of surface water and safeguard groundwater resources.

Within Erbil province:

– Seven dams have already been built to mitigate flooding and protect water reserves.

– More than 30 additional dams are under construction and will further expand the Region’s water-storage capacity.

Honar Omer, Director of Planning at the Erbil Water Directorate, told Kurdistan24:

“To reduce the risk of flooding, in addition to building dams, many other projects have been implemented, such as cleaning all water channels in Erbil.”

Alongside dam construction, relevant authorities continue clearing sewage and drainage networks to prepare for heavy rainfall. These measures form an integrated system aimed at shielding Erbil from floods while also supporting agriculture, livestock, and groundwater levels.

The improvements come as a powerful wave of rain continues to hit Erbil and other areas of the Region, with forecasts indicating that heavy rainfall will persist until Wednesday evening.

The severe weather has already caused deadly flooding in Chamchamal and Kirkuk, resulting in three fatalities so far.

The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) launched an urgent humanitarian operation on Wednesday morning following the destructive floods in Chamchamal.

Ismail Abdulaziz, a board member of BCF, told Kurdistan24:

“Under the direction of President Barzani, our teams have begun transporting and delivering assistance to those affected by the floods in Chamchamal.”

Key details of the emergency relief convoy:

– 10 aid trucks dispatched to Chamchamal.

– Supplies include clothing, household items, food products, and medical materials.

– Rapid Response Teams will conduct a full damage assessment upon arrival and begin registering affected families for assistance.

– Food distribution to displaced families began early Wednesday.

Abdulaziz stressed that BCF teams “will remain in service of the citizens and will not leave as long as they need us.”

Heavy rainfall continues across the Garmiyan Administration, where most dams have now exceeded their storage capacity.

According to Kurdistan24 information:

– All major dams in Garmiyan—Hasan Kanoush, Paochaswar, Awsby, and Turjar—along with artificial lakes, have fully exceeded their limits, except for the Darbandikhan Dam.

– Meteorologists warn of additional floods as rain continues.

– The Garmiyan Administration’s Department of Migration, Displacement and Crisis Response has published a hotline and pledged to provide shelter for families forced to evacuate their homes.

Chamchamal Mayor Ramak Ramadan told Kurdistan24:

– Two people lost their lives.

– Fourteen others were injured.

– More than 500 homes and 100 shops were damaged.

– Four bridges collapsed within the district.

Heavy rainfall reached 80 mm in just 12 hours in Chamchamal, while Darbandikhan recorded 80.2 mm, the highest measured rainfall in the Kurdistan Region.

Officials reported:

– Some residents had created orchards near the dam and redirected water channels toward their lands.

– This tampering altered the natural water path, redirecting the floodwaters toward Chamchamal’s residential areas.

– The incident marks the first recorded case of its kind in the district.

Meteorologists warn that the storm system—identified as a “Supercell”—will continue affecting large parts of the Region.

Expected impact areas today include:

– central Sulaimani,

– Qaradag,

– Darbandikhan,

Authorities have announced the evacuation of large sections of these areas due to heightened flood risk.

Teams will continue visiting neighborhoods today to assess damage and begin returning residents safely to their homes. Emergency aid will also be delivered to affected families as part of the first response phase.