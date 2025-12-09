Kurdistan Foundation Launches Emergency Relief Campaign for Chamchamal Flash Flood Victims

Organization deploys teams, sets up tents, and calls for public volunteers after deadly storm.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Foundation has announced the launch of an emergency relief campaign to assist residents affected by Tuesday’s destructive flash floods in the Chamchamal district, Sulaimani Province, of the Kurdistan Region, which caused significant casualties and material damage.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Yara Barzinji, Director of Programs and Partnerships at the organization, said the initiative was ordered by Areen Masrour Barzani, Founder of the Kurdistan Foundation, to provide rapid assistance and essential supplies to impacted families.

According to Barzinji, response teams arrived in Chamchamal early Wednesday and, in coordination with local authorities, immediately began assessing damage and delivering urgent aid.

“Our teams today are setting up tents for families whose homes were damaged. More than 500 affected families will receive the necessary relief items,” she said.

She emphasized that the youth of Kurdistan stand ready to support their communities. “This work is not only a duty; it is a national responsibility,” she noted.

The flash floods, which struck on Tuesday, January 9, inflicted severe damage across several areas of the Kurdistan Region—particularly Chamchamal—resulting in the deaths of two residents and widespread property losses.

The Kurdistan Foundation urged citizens and volunteers to register via the platform Volunteer.krd to participate in the relief effort. An aid coordination tent has been set up beside the Chamchamal Police Station and will begin operations at 12 p.m. for gathering and distributing assistance.

Guided by a vision of fostering a stronger and more resilient community, the Kurdistan Foundation is committed to empowering individuals and supporting the sustainable development of the Kurdistan Region. The organization values local culture, traditions, and heritage while maintaining active engagement with the wider world.

Its mission is anchored in three core principles: building, belonging, and becoming. Through these pillars, the Foundation encourages collaboration, a sense of shared identity, and pride in Kurdish heritage, aiming to cultivate a society where every individual can contribute meaningfully to the growth and vitality of their community.

The Kurdistan Foundation’s commitment to community resilience is reflected in its emergency response efforts, which are now crucial as flash floods have caused widespread damage across the Kurdistan Region.

Flash floods have caused significant damage across several areas in the Kurdistan Region, disrupting transportation, inundating homes, and prompting emergency responses from local authorities, according to initial assessments issued on Tuesday.

Local officials reported that the sudden surge of floodwaters followed hours of heavy rainfall, overwhelming drainage systems in both urban and rural districts. Emergency teams were deployed to evacuate residents trapped by rising waters, particularly in low-lying neighborhoods.

Municipal authorities confirmed dozens of families were displaced after their homes were swept by rapid flood currents. Several main roads were temporarily closed due to severe water accumulation, leaving thousands stranded during the morning commute.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Interior Ministry urged the public to avoid riverbanks and underpasses as water levels continued to rise. Civil defense teams also warned drivers not to attempt crossing flooded roads, citing multiple incidents of vehicles being carried away by strong currents.

Meteorologists expect additional rainfall in the coming 24 hours and have cautioned that further flash floods remain possible across the region.