Barzani Headquarters Extends Condolences After Deadly Flash Floods in Chamchamal and Laylan

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Barzani Headquarters on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life caused by heavy rains and flash floods that struck parts of Sulaimani and Kirkuk provinces.

According to the statement, three people were killed, and several others were injured in the Chamchamal district of Sulaimani province and the Laylan sub-district of Kirkuk province. The headquarters extended its condolences to the families of the victims, praying for eternal peace for the deceased and comfort for their loved ones, while wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

In response to the disaster, the headquarters called on the Barzani Charity Foundation to provide immediate assistance to affected families and to take all necessary measures to support those impacted by the floods.

Earlier, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani expressed condolences to the families of two people who lost their lives in flash floods.

Local health officials confirmed the casualties occurred in the Shorsh sub-district. Sharif Rahim, Deputy Director General of Health in Chamchamal, told Kurdistan24 that a man born in 1953 died after a wall collapsed on him due to heavy rainfall, while a woman born in 2003 lost her life in the flooding.

Authorities continue to assess the damage as rescue and response efforts remain underway.