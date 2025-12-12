Barzani Charity Foundation Heeds President Barzani's Call for Swift Aid in Chamchamal

The Barzani Charity Foundation is delivering emergency aid in Chamchamal in three phases—cleaning, food, and household supplies—following President Masoud Barzani's direct order to provide rapid assistance after destructive floods.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A senior official from the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) said Friday that emergency assistance to residents affected by this week’s devastating floods in Chamchamal and surrounding areas is continuing at full capacity, following direct instructions from President Masoud Barzani to deliver rapid and comprehensive support.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Ismail Abdulaziz, a member of the BCF Executive Team, said President Barzani convened an emergency meeting at 1:00 a.m., shortly after the disaster struck, ordering immediate mobilization of aid teams “in the best and fastest way possible.”

Abdulaziz explained that the foundation’s emergency response for Chamchamal and nearby districts is being carried out in three phases, designed to address immediate needs and restore basic living conditions for families who suffered damage in the floods.

In the first phase, he said, teams are focused on clearing debris and cleaning homes and properties damaged by the torrents, in addition to providing clean drinking water for affected households.

He noted that the second phase involves delivering food supplies and hot meals to families whose homes were inundated or rendered uninhabitable. “Because of the mud and debris, preparing food inside these homes is impossible, so we stepped in to ensure residents have access to daily meals,” he said.

Regarding the third phase, Abdulaziz stated that once homes are cleaned and residents are confirmed safe, BCF will begin supplying essential household items to help families resume normal life. “We will provide the equipment and necessities required so that every affected family can return to a stable home environment,” he added.

According to Abdulaziz, local residents have expressed deep appreciation for President Barzani’s swift response and for the foundation’s work on the ground. “People told us, ‘We asked you to come and help us because we trust you; we have hope in you during this difficult and painful situation,’” he said.

He stressed that BCF’s assistance will continue without interruption. “We assure the people that we will remain with them in every way. This is President Barzani’s directive, and we will follow it fully,” he said.

Abdulaziz also praised Kurdistan24 for its extensive reporting during the crisis. He said the channel had been “with us and with the people of Chamchamal and the surrounding areas hour by hour since the beginning of the incident,” adding that its coverage played an important role in conveying residents’ messages and documenting the reality on the ground. “For that, we extend our endless gratitude to Kurdistan24,” he said.

Awaz, a mother of a martyr and resident of Aşti neighborhood, told Kurdistan24 that her house was filled with mud, water, and debris. She thanked President Barzani for sending assistance and said:

“Only the Barzani Charity Foundation came to us. They entered our home, cleaned our belongings, and stood by us. I ask President Barzani for continued support, and I deeply thank him for hearing our voice.”

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall across several areas of the Kurdistan Region — particularly in Sulaimani Province — caused destructive floods that swept into Chamchamal and Garmiyan. The sudden surge of water inflicted significant damage to homes and infrastructure, and several residents in the wider district lost their lives.

With President Barzani’s direct instructions and the Barzani Charity Foundation’s phased relief program now in full motion, emergency teams continue to deliver essential aid to families across Chamchamal and surrounding areas. As cleanup operations advance and households begin recovery, BCF says its commitment to supporting affected residents will remain unwavering until all families regain safety, dignity, and stability.