Former U.S. Congressman: Kurds Are America’s Most Important Ally in the Middle East

Former US Congressman Trent Franks stated the US must "ally itself as strongly as possible" with the Kurds, calling them America's most important Middle East allies, during an exclusive Kurdistan24 interview.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As Washington intensifies pressure on Baghdad to rein in armed militias and restore full state authority, former U.S. Congressman Trent Franks told Kurdistan24 that America must “ally itself as strongly as possible” with the Kurdish people—whom he described as one of the United States’ two most important partners in the Middle East.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24, Trent Franks said the United States has a moral, strategic, and long-standing obligation to stand with the Kurdish people at a moment when Iraq faces mounting instability and deep American scrutiny.

“Well, as you know, I definitely do believe that it's the right thing for the American government to ally itself as strongly as possible with the Kurdish people—not only the Kurdish government but the Kurdish people themselves—because they have shown profound courage for so many decades,” Franks said. “And I think that Israel and the Kurds are the most important ally that the United States has in the entire Middle East.”

The former congressman underscored the geopolitical weight of Kurdistan’s natural resources, noting that energy security now shapes global politics.

“And you know, and I know, that oil is now a critical component of world security. And so it's vital that we protect our friends and the people of Kurdistan... and I call it Kurdistan because I have always believed, as you know, that Kurds should be free and independent people.”

Franks added that he remains personally committed to supporting Kurdish aspirations.

“I am committed to doing everything I can to that end. I think we were closer in times past, but the truth is that the Kurds are a noble people, and America should stand by our friends with everything that we have.”

Franks’ remarks come as U.S. policy toward Baghdad enters its firmest phase in years.

U.S. Special Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya issued a stark warning to Baghdad on Thursday, declaring that Iraq “stands once again at a decisive moment,” and that no nation can succeed “while armed groups compete with the state and undermine its authority.”

Savaya said that continued tolerance of militias threatens to drag Iraq into “fragmentation and decline,” weaken its global standing, suffocate its economy, and expose it to international isolation.

The envoy stressed that Washington’s support is now contingent on Baghdad restoring sovereignty, dismantling militia structures, and preventing Iraq from becoming entangled in regional conflicts.

“The alternative is equally clear: economic deterioration, political confusion, and international isolation,” Savaya warned.

He emphasized that the United States—under President Donald Trump’s administration—stands ready to support Iraq only if its leaders commit to a realistic, state-centered path.

The warning mirrors growing concern in Washington’s political establishment.

Gabriel Soma, a member of Trump’s advisory board, told Kurdistan24 recently that militia proliferation could lead to “severe action,” including the possibility of economic embargoes.

“If the United States allow Iraq to keep militias armed—then probably one day in the future you might have a civil war,” Soma said.

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson likewise urged conditioning U.S. aid on Baghdad’s actions, accusing Iran of gaining “total control” over Iraqi institutions and calling for an international audit of Iraq’s oil transactions to prevent funding from reaching Tehran-aligned groups.

Against the backdrop of these sharpened U.S. warnings, Trent Franks’ interview positions the Kurdistan Region as a critical partner at a turbulent moment for Iraq and the wider Middle East.

As Baghdad confronts heavy diplomatic pressure and the United States calculates its next steps, the former lawmaker’s message is unequivocal:

America must stand by the Kurds—politically, strategically, and morally—and support a people he calls “noble,” “courageous,” and central to stability in the region.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Rahim Rashidi (Mr. Kurd) in Washington D.C. contributed to this report.