Iraq Condemns Terrorist Attack on Joint Syrian–U.S. Patrol Near Palmyra

Iraq condemned a deadly ISIS attack on a joint Syrian-U.S. patrol near Palmyra that killed three U.S. personnel. The Foreign Ministry termed terrorism a persistent regional threat, urging stronger international cooperation to combat extremist groups.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that targeted a joint patrol of Syrian internal security forces and U.S. military personnel near the central Syrian city of Palmyra, resulting in multiple casualties.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry expressed its condemnation of what it described as a “terrorist operation” that struck a joint Syrian–American patrol near Palmyra (Tadmur), causing the deaths and injuries of several individuals.

The ministry stressed that terrorism continues to pose a “real and ongoing threat” to the security and stability of the region, underlining the urgent need to strengthen coordination and joint cooperation at both regional and international levels in order to confront terrorist organizations, eliminate their sources, and dry up their funding.

The statement further emphasized that the Iraqi people have been among those most severely affected by terrorist crimes, making continued collective action essential to combat the phenomenon, prevent its resurgence, and protect regional and international peace and security.

The statement was signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq.

The Iraqi statement follows a deadly ambush on Saturday near Palmyra, where a joint patrol of Syrian security forces and U.S. military personnel came under fire.

According to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the attack resulted in the deaths of three U.S. personnel—two service members and one civilian interpreter—while three additional U.S. service members were wounded. Syrian forces also sustained injuries.

CENTCOM said the ambush was carried out by a lone ISIS gunman, who was engaged and killed at the scene. The identities of the deceased have not been released, in accordance with U.S. Department of War policy requiring notification of next of kin.

U.S. President Donald Trump described the incident as an ISIS attack against both the United States and Syria, warning of “very serious retaliation” and vowing that the killings would not go unanswered.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also condemned the attack, stating that anyone targeting Americans would be pursued and eliminated. U.S. officials confirmed that the patrol was conducting counterterrorism operations in an area not fully under Syrian control.

Syrian state media reported that the incident occurred during a field tour, prompting heightened security measures, temporary closure of the Deir Ezzor–Damascus highway, and the evacuation of the wounded by U.S. helicopters to the Al-Tanf military base.

The attack near Palmyra underscores the persistent threat posed by ISIS sleeper cells in central Syria and the continued risks faced by U.S. and allied forces operating in volatile areas.

Iraq’s condemnation reflects broader regional concern over the resurgence of terrorist activity and reinforces calls for intensified international cooperation to prevent terrorism from destabilizing the region once again.