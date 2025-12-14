President Barzani Meets Former Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Rafi al-Issawi

President Masoud Barzani met former Iraqi Deputy PM Rafi al-Issawi in Pirman on Sunday. They discussed Iraq's political process, regional developments, and post-election coordination among Iraqi political forces.

25 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani met on Sunday with Dr. Rafi al-Issawi, former Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq’s federal government, to discuss developments in Iraq’s political process and the broader regional situation.

According to a statement published on Facebook by Barzani Headquarters, the meeting took place on Sunday, in Pirman.

During the meeting, President Barzani and Dr. al-Issawi exchanged views on the political process in Iraq, as well as the current conditions across the region.

The discussion also addressed steps following the elections of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, alongside coordination between Iraqi political forces and parties.

Dr. Rafi al-Issawi previously served as Deputy Prime Minister in Iraq’s federal government. The meeting comes amid ongoing political discussions in Iraq following parliamentary elections.