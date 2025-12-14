Kurdistan Region President, Brigadier General François Tricot Discuss Counterterrorism Cooperation

The discussions, attended by French Consul General Yann Braem, also underscored the importance of maintaining and enhancing coordination between the French army and Iraqi security institutions, particularly the Peshmerga forces.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday received Brigadier General François Tricot, France’s senior national representative in the international coalition, along with his accompanying delegation, to discuss security developments and joint efforts against terrorism.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting focused on the ongoing threats posed by terror and the movements of ISIS, as well as ways to further strengthen the role of the international coalition in Iraq.

The discussions, attended by French Consul General Yann Braem, also underscored the importance of maintaining and enhancing coordination between the French army and Iraqi security institutions, particularly the Peshmerga forces.

The French military delegation reaffirmed France’s commitment to continued cooperation with the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, stressing Paris' readiness to support efforts aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Peshmerga in order to safeguard security and stability.

President Barzani, for his part, expressed appreciation for France’s sustained support for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. He also exchanged views with the delegation on the situation in Syria and other regional issues of mutual concern, highlighting the longstanding friendship and close ties between the two sides.

France is a key member of the international coalition against ISIS and maintains a historic and strategic relationship with the Kurdistan Region. In recent years, Paris has played an important role in training Peshmerga forces and providing military and logistical assistance to support stability across the region.