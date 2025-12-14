US Acting Consul General and KRG Interior Minister Discuss Regional Stability and Economic Ties

US Acting Consul General Caitlin Piper and KRG Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed discussed enhancing regional stability and economic relations during a meeting at the newly inaugurated US Consulate in Erbil.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US Acting Consul General Caitlin Piper and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed held talks on strengthening regional stability and enhancing economic relations, according to a statement released by the US Consulate General.

The US Consulate General in Erbil said in a statement that Caitlin Piper, Acting Consul General, welcomed Rebar Ahmed, Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government, at the new consulate building in Erbil.

According to the statement, the two officials discussed ways to advance shared interests, focusing on reinforcing regional stability and strengthening economic relations between the two sides.

The consulate noted that Piper and Ahmed also conducted a brief tour of the new consulate complex, which showcases advanced American architecture, engineering, and construction standards.

The meeting took place shortly after the official opening of the new United States Consulate General in Erbil. The inauguration ceremony was attended by President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, US Deputy Secretary of State Michael Rigas, as well as senior officials and diplomats.

The newly inaugurated consulate includes advanced smart systems for wastewater treatment and reuse, relies on solar and clean energy for electricity generation, and is equipped with underground protection and security systems, including defenses against aerial and missile attacks and systems to counter drones and missiles. The facility consists of multiple buildings and offices, extensive green spaces, and parking areas, and is considered the largest US consulate in the world.

Speaking at the inauguration, US Deputy Secretary of State Michael Rigas expressed gratitude to President Masoud Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and President Nechirvan Barzani, thanking the Kurdistan Regional Government and the people of the Kurdistan Region for providing the land for the project. He described the new consulate as a testament to the enduring strategic partnership between Washington and the Kurdistan Region.

Rigas said the facility reflects the United States’ long-term commitment to Iraq and underscores the strategic importance of the Kurdistan Region in the Middle East. He added that under President Donald Trump’s leadership, the United States aims to promote stability and prosperity in the region, with Iraq playing a central role in safeguarding sovereignty, combating terrorism, and strengthening regional order.

He further described the Kurdistan Region as an effective and capable security partner and a trusted voice within Iraq and the wider region, emphasizing that a strong, stable, and resilient Kurdistan Region remains a cornerstone of US policy toward Iraq.

The meeting between Caitlin Piper and Rebar Ahmed, held at the newly opened US Consulate in Erbil, reflects ongoing engagement between the United States and the Kurdistan Regional Government, with discussions centered on shared priorities related to regional stability and economic cooperation.