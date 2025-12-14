Kurdish Singer Ayub Ali Unveils Diaspora Anthem Honoring Kurdistan’s Flag

Singer Ayub Ali is set to release "Flag of Kurdistan" on Dec 17, a bilingual track featuring Gare Sazkar, blending diaspora production with footage from Erbil.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a vibrant cultural endeavor that seeks to bridge the geographic divide between the Kurdish diaspora and the homeland through the unifying power of melody, renowned vocalist Ayub Ali is poised to release a technologically ambitious and linguistically inclusive musical project dedicated to the national symbol of his people.

Scheduled for a global digital premiere on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, the new work, simply titled "Flag of Kurdistan," represents a significant artistic milestone for the Britain-based singer, who has spent decades cultivating a repertoire that intertwines personal nostalgia with collective national identity.

Speaking exclusively to Kurdistan24 on Saturday regarding the impending release, Ali articulated a vision for the song that transcends mere entertainment, framing it instead as a sonic homage to "the highness, loftiness, and sacredness of the flag of Kurdistan."

The release of this track comes at a moment when cultural expression remains a vital conduit for Kurdish identity, particularly for communities scattered across Europe and the Middle East.

Ali, whose career has spanned more than two decades since his departure from the Kurdistan Region in the late 1990s, described the new single as a dual-dialect composition designed to resonate with the broadest possible audience.

In a deliberate effort to foster linguistic unity within the artistic sphere, the song features lyrics in both the Sorani and Kurmanji dialects. This structural choice is not merely stylistic but symbolic, reflecting the diverse linguistic tapestry of the Kurdish nation.

During his interview with Kurdistan24, the artist revealed the collaborative nature of the songwriting process.

While Ali himself penned the verses in his native Sorani dialect, he enlisted the talents of fellow artist Gare Sazkar to craft the Kurmanji section.

Sazkar’s involvement extends beyond the writer’s room; he features as a guest vocalist on the track, lending his voice to the Kurmanji segments and creating a harmonic dialogue between the two major dialects.

This partnership aims to produce a work that speaks to the "Kurdish people's pride in the flag and Kurdishness," utilizing a "simple musical lyrical language" to convey profound emotional weight.

The production of "Flag of Kurdistan" reflects the sophisticated, cross-border operational reality of modern diasporic art. Ali detailed a logistical framework that spanned multiple countries, merging European technical precision with the raw, natural beauty of the Kurdistan Region.

The audio recording and engineering were conducted in high-end studios located in both London and Germany, hubs where the Kurdish artistic community has established a significant footprint.

The technical team behind the soundscape includes seasoned professionals, with Tanju Duman overseeing the critical mixing and mastering phases to ensure the track meets international audio standards.

Furthermore, the instrumental foundation of the song relies heavily on the Saz, a traditional string instrument, recorded by Orhan Bilge, ensuring that the modern production retains an authentic cultural resonance.

Visually, the project is equally ambitious. The accompanying video clip serves as a cinematic representation of the song’s themes, juxtaposing the experience of the diaspora with the enduring connection to the land.

The primary performance sequences were filmed under the direction of Sipan Fadil in a studio in Germany, utilizing controlled lighting and professional set design to focus on the artists' delivery.

However, to ground the project in the physical reality of the homeland, a separate production unit led by cinematographer Dler Dilawar captured footage outdoors at the foot of Mount Safin in Erbil. These scenes, featuring the rugged topography of the Kurdistan Region, provide a visual anchor for the lyrics, linking the abstract concept of the flag to the tangible earth of Kurdistan.

Ayub Ali’s trajectory as an artist offers context to the significance of this release.

Born in Chamchamal in 1973, he left the region in 1999, eventually settling in the United Kingdom. His breakthrough came in 2003 with the release of "Dilim Mashkena" [Don't Break My Heart], a song that established him as a melodious voice of his generation.

Over the years, he has produced several albums and singles, but he notes that "Flag of Kurdistan" follows in the specific stylistic vein of his previous patriotic work, "Kurdim." This continuity suggests a conscious effort to build a catalog of national anthems that operate alongside his romantic ballads.

As Wednesday approaches, the release on his private YouTube channel is anticipated to draw significant attention from Kurdish communities worldwide.

By combining Sorani and Kurmanji, and by merging scenes from Germany with the vistas of Mount Safin, Ayub Ali is attempting to create more than a song; he is weaving a digital tapestry of national pride, asserting that even from London, the heart of the artist remains firmly tethered to the colors of his flag.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Garmian Gli contributed to this report.