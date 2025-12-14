U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack Says ISIS Attack in Syria Reinforces Counterterrorism Strategy

U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack stated the ISIS ambush near Palmyra reinforces Washington’s partner-led strategy in Syria. Both U.S. and Syrian officials vowed continued cooperation and retaliation following the attack that killed three U.S. personnel.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said a deadly ISIS ambush targeting joint Syrian–American forces near Palmyra underscores, rather than undermines, Washington’s counterterrorism strategy, reaffirming continued cooperation with Syrian partners to prevent the group’s resurgence.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Barrack addressed the attack one day after what he described as a “cowardly terrorist ambush” that killed two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter in Syria.

Barrack said the attack highlighted the enduring threat posed by ISIS not only to Syria but to global security, including the territorial integrity and safety of the United States homeland. He stressed that the U.S. strategy remains focused on enabling capable Syrian partners, supported by limited U.S. operational involvement, to dismantle ISIS networks, deny the group safe havens, and prevent its return.

He said the approach keeps the fight local, reduces U.S. exposure, and avoids another large-scale American war in the Middle East, adding that the recent attack does not invalidate the strategy but instead reinforces it. According to Barrack, terrorists strike precisely because they are under sustained pressure from Syrian partners operating with U.S. support, including the Syrian military under the command of President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Barrack said ongoing investigations would continue to clarify the facts surrounding the attack but emphasized that confronting ISIS on Syrian soil through a limited troop presence and local partnerships is actively shielding the United States from greater threats. He warned that preventing ISIS’s resurgence in Syria blocks potential terrorist flows through Europe and onward to American shores.

He also acknowledged the emotional impact of the attack, saying that nothing could ease the pain felt by Americans over the loss of what he called “young American heroes.” Barrack said President Donald Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the broader U.S. military, political, and diplomatic leadership would not allow the attack to go unanswered. He added that strong partnerships within the global anti-ISIS coalition, including support from nations aligned with Syria’s new government, would intensify efforts to eradicate ISIS wherever it operates.

The statement came as Syria’s Interior Ministry released a detailed account of the incident, confirming that the attack occurred on Saturday, during a meeting involving desert security commanders and a delegation from the international coalition to discuss mechanisms for combating ISIS.

According to the ministry, an ISIS-affiliated individual infiltrated the meeting site and opened fire on joint Syrian–American forces, killing two soldiers and a translator and wounding two others. The ministry said it strongly condemned the attack, describing it as an attempt to undermine security, stability, and joint counterterrorism efforts.

The Syrian Interior Ministry said it has prioritized the fight against terrorism since the first day of its work following Syria’s liberation, in coordination with the General Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Defense. It described combating ISIS as a top national priority aimed at safeguarding society, reinforcing civil peace, and building a state based on justice and the rule of law, while supporting regional and international security through cooperation with international partners.

The ministry added that Syria had previously warned of ISIS efforts to carry out attacks targeting security and called for heightened vigilance in the face of persistent threats. It confirmed that investigations would continue to pursue all those involved and to maintain coordination with the international coalition in countering ISIS.

Syrian state media reported that the attack took place near Palmyra while a joint patrol was conducting a field tour, leading to intensified flight activity and the temporary closure of the Deir Ezzor–Damascus highway. Injured personnel were evacuated by U.S. helicopters to the Al-Tanf military base.

Monitoring groups reported that multiple Syrian and U.S. personnel were wounded and that the assailant was killed during the incident. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several security personnel aligned with the Syrian interim government were critically injured.

The ambush near Palmyra highlights the ongoing security challenges in central Syria, where ISIS cells continue to pose a threat despite sustained counterterrorism operations.

Barrack’s statement and the Syrian Interior Ministry’s response reflect a shared emphasis on continued coordination between Syrian forces and international partners, as both sides frame the attack as further evidence of the need for sustained pressure against ISIS to prevent its resurgence and protect regional and international security.