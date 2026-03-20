Netanyahu Declares Israel and US Are 'Winning' War Against Iran, Says Tehran 'Decimated' and Lacks Key Capabilities

Netanyahu said Israel and the US are “winning” the war against Iran, claiming Tehran has lost key capabilities, as regional attacks and energy disruptions continue.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel and the United States are “winning” the war against Iran, portraying a battlefield where Tehran’s capabilities have been significantly weakened amid an intensifying regional conflict.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said during an English-language press conference that Iran had been “decimated” and no longer possessed the capacity to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles.

“We are winning and Iran is being decimated,” Netanyahu stated.

He added, “We are taking action to destroy the industries that make it possible to build missiles. Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles.”

Netanyahu emphasized the level of coordination with US President Donald Trump, while rejecting claims that he had drawn Washington into the conflict.

“Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do?” Netanyahu said. “He didn't need any convincing.”

“I don't think any two leaders have been as coordinated as President Trump and I. He's the leader. I'm, you know, his ally,” he added.

The Israeli premier also confirmed that Israel had “acted alone” in striking Iran’s South Pars gas field, while acknowledging that Trump had requested a halt to similar attacks moving forward.

“President Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks and we're holding off,” Netanyahu said.

Trump earlier stated, “We’re not doing that anymore,” signaling opposition to further strikes on Iranian gas infrastructure.

Netanyahu further claimed that internal divisions were emerging within Iran’s leadership.

“We're seeing cracks, and we're trying to propagate them as fast as we can. Not only in the top command -- we're seeing cracks in the field,” he said.

He added uncertainty over Iran’s leadership, stating: “I'm not sure who's running Iran right now.”

Despite the ongoing escalation, Netanyahu suggested the conflict could end sooner than expected.

“There’s still more work to do, and we're gonna do it,” he said, adding, “I also see this war ending a lot faster than people think.”

The war, launched on Feb. 28, 2026, by the United States and Israel, has entered its fourth week, with continued military exchanges across the region.

Iran has maintained retaliatory attacks, including strikes on energy infrastructure across multiple countries, impacting global markets.

According to reports, Iranian missiles struck Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas complex, causing extensive damage. A drone also hit the Samref refinery in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port, while additional drone attacks sparked fires at Kuwait’s Mina Abdullah and Mina Al-Ahmadi refineries.

In Israel, an oil refinery in the port of Haifa was also struck, with media showing black smoke rising from the site.

Iran has also restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, further impacting global energy markets.

In response to continued strikes, Iranian military officials warned of escalation, stating they would pursue the “complete destruction” of Gulf energy infrastructure if attacks are repeated.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there would be “ZERO restraint” if Iran’s infrastructure is targeted again.

Meanwhile, several countries, including Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the Netherlands, stated they would contribute to efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said there is no set timeline for ending the war, adding that the decision would ultimately rest with President Trump.

“It will be at the president's choosing, ultimately, where we say, ‘Hey, we've achieved what we need to,’” Hegseth stated.

As both sides escalate their messaging and military actions, the conflict continues to widen, with no clear endpoint despite claims of progress on the battlefield.