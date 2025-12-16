Zakho Erupts in Celebration After Fans Win FIFA Best Fan Award

Residents poured into the streets, with children and young people leading chants and slogans expressing their pride, love, and loyalty to Zakho SC. The jubilant scenes reflected the deep bond between the club and its supporters.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The city of Zakho witnessed widespread celebrations after supporters of Zakho SC were named winners of the FIFA Best Fan Award, marking a historic achievement for the club and the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, citizens of Zakho said the award belongs not only to their city but to all of Kurdistan. They thanked Kurds across the four parts of Kurdistan for voting and supporting the club, describing the moment as a historic milestone. Several residents called on the Kurdistan Regional Government to declare the day an official holiday in Zakho and across the Kurdistan Region.

Fans also expressed their appreciation to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for his continued support of sports and youth.

“It is a great honor to be ranked first in the world,” said one young celebrant. “The main reason for this victory was the unity of the Kurdish people, who stood together to make Zakho a success.”

Zakho supporters are widely known for their strong presence at matches, regularly filling stadiums and passionately backing their team. The FIFA Best Fan Award has now placed their dedication on the global stage, bringing international recognition to Zakho and Kurdish football.

FIFA announced on Tuesday that Zakho SC supporters received the highest number of votes worldwide, earning them the title of Best Fans of the Year. The fans were nominated on November 6 in recognition of a widely celebrated humanitarian gesture.

On May 13, ahead of a match against Al-Hudud Club, Zakho supporters threw nearly 30,000 children’s toys onto the pitch. The toys were later collected and distributed to sick children across the region. FIFA praised the initiative as reflecting “a humanitarian spirit recognized in Kurdistan, Iraq, and Asia.”

The gesture resonated strongly across the Kurdistan Region, where sporting achievements often carry broader social and cultural meaning, reinforcing values of community, unity, and resilience.

The FIFA Best Fan Award, established in 2016, honors football supporters around the world who demonstrate exceptional passion and humanitarian commitment.