Nechirvan Barzani: The Kurdistan Flag Bears Witness to Our People’s Long Journey of Endurance and Resilience

President Nechirvan Barzani marked Kurdistan Flag Day by describing the flag as a unifying symbol of the people's resilience and identity, urging internal unity and a commitment to constitutional partnership within a federal Iraq while honoring the sacrifices of martyrs.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, participated in the Kurdistan Flag Day ceremony held at the Kurdistan Region Presidency. In a speech delivered on this occasion, he stated, "The Kurdistan flag is the identity and unifier of the people of Kurdistan, as well as a living memory."

On Wednesday, during the ceremony, Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations on Kurdistan Flag Day and delivered a speech, noting that "today is not merely the commemoration of a date on the calendar; rather, it is a renewal of our pledge to the symbol that embodies our identity, existence, history, struggle, and aspirations for freedom and a life of dignity."

The President of the Region further stated: "The Kurdistan flag is the identity and unifier of the people of Kurdistan, and a living memory. This flag bears witness to a long journey of endurance and resilience by our people. During the difficult days of struggle, atop mountain peaks and within cities and villages, your sons held this flag high. Through their blood and struggle, they defended their people's right to existence and life."

Continuing his speech, President Nechirvan Barzani said: "Today, we proudly see this flag waving over the institutions of the Kurdistan Region, in schools, universities, hospitals, and centers. This is proof of the victory achieved through the blood of martyrs, the sacrifices of the Peshmerga, and the resilience of the people of Kurdistan across all its communities."

He added: "On Flag Day, our message is clear: The true strength of Kurdistan lies in our harmony, togetherness, and unity. This flag gathers us all, regardless of political, religious, or ethnic differences. Under the shadow of this flag, we must all work shoulder to shoulder for a stable Kurdistan for all nations, religions, and communities—a Kurdistan that is fairer and stronger in the face of challenges."

"True loyalty to the blood of martyrs and the sacrifices of the people of Kurdistan is not demonstrated merely through slogans, but through protecting achievements, establishing the rule of law, building strong institutions, and better serving the citizens of the Kurdistan Region."

Nechirvan Barzani directed a part of his message to the youth of Kurdistan, stating: "The Kurdistan flag is not only a symbol of the past; it is the flag of the future. It is a message of hope and optimism for you. The homeland needs your knowledge, energy, innovation, and dreams. Kurdistan will be rebuilt through science and knowledge, through work and effort, through a strong economy, and through peace."

In his speech, he also noted: "While we proudly raise our flag, we simultaneously reaffirm our commitment to constitutional partnership within a federal and democratic Iraq. We want this flag to always convey the message of peace, dialogue, coexistence, and good neighborliness. Kurdistan, as always, will remain a factor of stability and a bridge for understanding."

He also stated: "On this holy day, we bow our heads in respect and reverence to the martyrs of Kurdistan who embroidered this flag with their own blood." At the same time, he saluted the Peshmerga forces, saying: "Peace, respect, and appreciation to our heroic Peshmerga who are the protectors of this land and this flag."

At the conclusion of his speech, the President of the Kurdistan Region emphasized: "We pledge to always be the protectors of our unity and achievements, and to keep the Kurdistan flag flying high and waving proud."