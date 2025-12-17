PM Barzani Receives New Polish Consul General, Reaffirms Growing Bilateral Ties

Consul General Zajdel reiterated Poland’s commitment to expanding its relations with the Kurdistan Region across a range of sectors, with a particular emphasis on trade and education.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received Maciej Zajdel, the newly appointed Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Erbil, underscoring the continued development of relations between the Kurdistan Region and Poland, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Zajdel on his new post, wished him success in his mission, and reaffirmed the KRG's full support for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Consul General Zajdel reiterated Poland’s commitment to expanding its relations with the Kurdistan Region across a range of sectors, with a particular emphasis on trade and education.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and Poland have steadily grown over the past two decades. The KRG has maintained a representative office in Warsaw since 2004, while Poland opened its Consulate General in Erbil in 2012, reflecting the depth of diplomatic engagement between the two sides.

Poland is regarded as a key partner in the KRG’s efforts to diversify its economy. In November 2024, a major Polish trade delegation from the Łódź region visited Erbil to explore investment opportunities in areas such as poultry production, fish farming, and potato cultivation. In addition, both sides regularly organize diplomatic meetings to link Polish companies with Kurdish entrepreneurs, with a focus on exports and infrastructure development.

The meeting highlighted the shared interest in further enhancing economic, commercial, and educational cooperation, building on the strong foundations of Kurdistan Regiom–Poland relations.