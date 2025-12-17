Armenian Ambassador Thanks President Barzani for Fostering Coexistence and Lauds KRG Policy

Armenian Ambassador Robin Sogoyan met KRG Representative Faris Issa to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and boosting investment, while praising the Kurdistan Region's leadership for fostering peaceful coexistence and stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Faris Issa, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representation in Baghdad, visited the Armenian Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, where he was received by Armenian Ambassador Robin Sogoyan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the historical relations between the Armenian and Kurdistani peoples, as well as ways to strengthen these ties to serve the interests of both friendly nations.

The meeting also addressed the current political situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region, particularly the stages involved in forming the new federal and regional governments.

The Head of the KRG Representation in Baghdad emphasized that the Region offers a favorable environment for investment by Armenian companies, noting that the Kurdistan Region’s doors are open to all foreign investors, particularly those from Armenia, across various sectors.

For his part, the Armenian Ambassador praised the wise policy pursued by the Kurdistan Regional Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. He expressed his desire to visit Erbil early in the new year and confirmed that an open invitation stands for the KRG Prime Minister to visit Armenia.

Sogoyan noted that the volume of trade exchange between his country and the Kurdistan Region has reached advanced levels, indicating that Armenia will place greater emphasis in the coming phase on encouraging Armenian companies to invest in the Region.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Ambassador expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the role of President Masoud Barzani in fostering peaceful coexistence among the diverse components of the Kurdistan Region, as well as his continued efforts to protect the rights of these indigenous communities within the people of Kurdistan.