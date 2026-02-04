U.S. Envoy: Hails Major Syria's Offshore Gas Exploration Deal with Qatar

Tom Barrack said Syria’s offshore gas MoU with Chevron and Qatar’s Power International marks a historic step toward energy development and economic renewal, as part of broader efforts for stability and reconstruction.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Syria and the U.S.-based Chevron and Qatar’s Power International Holding marks a historic turning point for the country’s energy sector and a pathway toward economic recovery through natural resources.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, Barrack said he was “honored to witness Syria’s historic milestone for offshore gas exploration,” after the Syrian Petroleum Company signed its first offshore exploration MoU with Chevron and Power International Holding.

Honored to witness Syria’s historic milestone for offshore gas exploration: Syrian Petroleum Company 🇸🇾 signs first offshore exploration MoU with Chevron 🇺🇸 and Power International Holding 🇶🇦.

Syrian people’s unbreakable spirit and vast resources together forge a future of… https://t.co/QcpniT04wE — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) February 4, 2026

He described the agreement as a landmark moment for Syria’s return to hope and economic revival, adding that the unbreakable spirit of the Syrian people, combined with the country’s vast natural resources, can together shape a future of prosperity, inclusion, and renewal.

According to Barrack, the MoU represents Syria’s first formal step toward offshore natural gas exploration. He said his presence at the signing reflected the importance of the deal, which he characterized as a historic gateway for discovery and development in the energy sector.

The agreement between Syria and the two major U.S. and Qatari companies is being viewed as a major economic and political shift, particularly in the energy field, with the potential to reshape regional dynamics.

Barrack’s remarks come days after he welcomed the comprehensive agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling it a historic milestone toward reconciliation and long-term stability. He said the accord reflects a shared commitment to inclusion, mutual respect, and cooperation among Syria’s diverse communities, and aims to end hostilities in northeastern Syria, also known as Western Kurdistan, by integrating military and administrative structures into unified state institutions.

According to details released by the SDF, the agreement includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of forces from current points of contact, and the deployment of Syria’s Interior Ministry forces to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishlo, while the internal security forces, Asayish, are to be gradually integrated into the national security framework.

On the military level, the deal provides for the creation of a new division consisting of three SDF brigades, along with a special brigade formed from Kobani forces, to operate within Aleppo province’s military structure.

The agreement also restructures administrative governance by placing institutions affiliated with the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) under official Syrian state institutions, while civil servants are expected to continue their duties under the new framework.

Barrack said the deal shows Damascus’s willingness to pursue inclusive governance while allowing SDF representatives to contribute within state institutions, strengthening sovereignty and promoting cooperation.

He also highlighted recent measures addressing Kurdish rights, including the restoration of citizenship to those affected by past exclusions, recognition of Kurdish alongside Arabic in relevant areas, and protections against discrimination, describing these steps as acknowledgment of Kurdish sacrifices in combating extremism and protecting civilians.

The accord further includes provisions facilitating the return of internally displaced persons and creating conditions for reconstruction and investment, which officials say could help restore unity and support national recovery.