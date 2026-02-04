Axios: Uncertainty Surrounds Planned Iran–US Nuclear Talks in Oman

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian media reported that indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington were set to take place in the Omani capital, Muscat, marking a renewed diplomatic effort to ease longstanding tensions over Iran’s nuclear program.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Talks planned between Iran and the United States on Friday in Oman appear to be facing uncertainty, with Axios reporting on Wednesday that the negotiations were “collapsing” after U.S. officials declined to change either the location or the format of the discussions.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the talks were expected to focus exclusively on Iran’s nuclear activities and the possible lifting of sanctions, stressing that discussions would not extend to Iran’s ballistic missile program or its defense capabilities.

The United States has long opposed Iran’s nuclear program, arguing that it could pave the way for the development of nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists its nuclear activities are strictly peaceful and civilian in nature. Washington has also sought to curb Iran’s missile program, a demand Iran has consistently rejected, reiterating that any negotiations must remain limited to nuclear-related issues.

The planned meeting follows a series of indirect negotiations held in Oman and Italy in April and May of last year. Those talks ended after five rounds when a 12-day Israeli attack on Iran disrupted diplomatic momentum.

Despite the reported setbacks, the announcement of potential talks in Muscat had raised expectations of a reopening of diplomatic channels between Iran and the United States after months of heightened regional tensions.